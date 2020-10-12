89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Betting

Bettor hits $1 20-leg parlay for $680K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 4:49 pm
 

A golf bettor turned $1 into $679,894.55 after hitting a 20-leg parlay Sunday, according to Sportsbet, an online sportsbook in Australia.

The gambler selected the winner of 20 head-to-head matchups at the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England.

The book posted the winning picks on its Twitter page (@sportsbetcomau), writing that “A punter turned a single $1 overnight into $679,894.66 with a MASSIVE 20-leg #SBMulti in the #BMWPGA Championship.”

Tyrrell Hatton was one of the legs on the parlay. The Englishman won a final-round showdown with France’s Victor Perez to claim a four-stroke tournament victory.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
1 injured in shooting at Miracle Mile Shops on Strip
2
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
Strip escalators and elevators never seem to work. Here’s why.
3
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
4
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
224-mile detour possible for trucks on I-15 between Las Vegas and Utah
5
Vegas hit ‘Absinthe’ announces return to the Strip
Vegas hit ‘Absinthe’ announces return to the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) and his teammates celebrate after defeating the San Die ...
Dodgers, Rays favored in championship series
By / RJ

The Dodgers are -230 series favorites over the Braves and would be the worst-case scenario at the Westgate sportsbook of the four remaining teams to win the World Series.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ver ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 5
By / RJ

Handicapper Joe D’Amico went 3-1-1 ATS last week and is in second place in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge with an 11-8-1 ATS record.