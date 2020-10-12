Bettor hits $1 20-leg parlay for $680K

The gambler selected the winner of 20 head-to-head matchups at the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England.

England's Tyrrell Hatton poses with the trophy after winning the PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club, in Virginia Water, England, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

England's Tyrrell Hatton on the 16th , during day three of the PGA Championship at Wentworth Club, in Virginia Water, Surrey, England, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

A golf bettor turned $1 into $679,894.55 after hitting a 20-leg parlay Sunday, according to Sportsbet, an online sportsbook in Australia.

The book posted the winning picks on its Twitter page (@sportsbetcomau), writing that “A punter turned a single $1 overnight into $679,894.66 with a MASSIVE 20-leg #SBMulti in the #BMWPGA Championship.”

Tyrrell Hatton was one of the legs on the parlay. The Englishman won a final-round showdown with France’s Victor Perez to claim a four-stroke tournament victory.

