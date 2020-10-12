Bettor hits $1 20-leg parlay for $680K
The gambler selected the winner of 20 head-to-head matchups at the European Tour’s BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England.
A golf bettor turned $1 into $679,894.55 after hitting a 20-leg parlay Sunday, according to Sportsbet, an online sportsbook in Australia.
The book posted the winning picks on its Twitter page (@sportsbetcomau), writing that “A punter turned a single $1 overnight into $679,894.66 with a MASSIVE 20-leg #SBMulti in the #BMWPGA Championship.”
Tyrrell Hatton was one of the legs on the parlay. The Englishman won a final-round showdown with France’s Victor Perez to claim a four-stroke tournament victory.
