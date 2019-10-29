Bettor hits $1,800, 15-team, money-line parlay for $239K

In perhaps the most impressive pick on the ticket, the bettor had to sweat out Alex de Minaur’s three-set ATP Tour win over Reilly Opelka in the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Alex De Minaur of Australia reacts during the semifinal match against Reilly Opelka of the United States at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)

With apologies to all the gamblers who lost $20 two-team parlays over the weekend, a William Hill bettor in New Jersey hit an $1,800, 15-team, multi-sport, money line parlay that paid $239,588.

On Friday, the bettor hit the first seven legs of the parlay on Houston in Game 3 of the World Series, USC in a comeback win over Colorado, and the Nets, Mavericks, Lakers, Trail Blazers and Nuggets, who beat the Suns by a point in overtime.

On Saturday, the gambler had winners on Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa and Oregon, which beat Washington State 37-35 on a field goal as time expired. In perhaps the most impressive pick on the ticket, the bettor had to sweat out Alex de Minaur’s three-set ATP Tour win over Reilly Opelka in the Swiss Indoors Basel.

The gambler didn’t have to sweat the final three legs of the 15-teamer Sunday as the 49ers, Rams and Patriots all cruised to double-digit wins.

Bettor hits $2K six-teamer

With apologies to all the bettors who didn’t come close to hitting their $10 NFL six-teamer, a DraftKings bettor in New Jersey hit a $2,000, six-team, NFL money line parlay that paid $28,074. The gambler had the 49ers, Saints, Rams, Titans, Colts and Chargers.

Indianapolis didn’t lead until Adam Vinatieri kicked a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds left to lift the Colts to a 15-13 victory over the Broncos.

The bettor also was fortunate to win on the Chargers, who held on for a 17-16 victory over the Bears when Chicago kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal wide left as time expired.

Dolphins for $143K

A contestant in the Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest with the alias Concrete Mike needed the Dolphins to cover as 14-point underdogs at the Steelers on Monday night to win a $143,750 second quarter prize.

Warriors fall to 100-1

Despite losing Kevin Durant in free agency and Klay Thompson to an injury, Golden State — which has reached the past five NBA Finals — opened the 2019-20 NBA season at 12-1 odds to win the 2020 title.

But after the Warriors opened the season with a pair of blowout losses to the Clippers (141-122) and Thunder (120-92), their title odds soared to 100-1 at the Westgate sportsbook.

“They’ve just been consistently poor out of the gate,” said Jeff Sherman, Westgate vice president of risk. “I know they have some injuries, but they don’t have quality depth on this team. Steph Curry really doesn’t have much help around him.

“Last year, Draymond Green could thrive when they had Durant and Thompson and people had to guard those guys honestly. But now there’s nobody to keep them honest. Teams can double-team Curry if they need to.”

SuperContest leader

The Westgate SuperContest entry with the alias Tuco led the prestigious NFL handicapping contest with an incredible 27-3 ATS mark after six weeks. Tuco had his first bad week in Week 7, going 1-4, but remains tied for the lead at 31-9 (77.5 percent) with SchannonSportsScience after going 3-2 in Week 8.

