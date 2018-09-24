Bettor hits $366 eight-team college football parlay for $61K

The wager, which was placed at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, was comprised of eight college football favorites: Michigan State (-4½), Ohio State (-37½), Clemson (-16), Baylor (-7), South Carolina (-1½), Troy (-5), Wisconsin (-3) and Stanford (-2½).

Stanford's Colby Parkinson, center, pulls down a touchdown pass in overtime against Oregon during NCAA college football game Saturday Sept. 22, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

A CG Technology sports book bettor hit a $366 eight-team parlay for $61,567 on Saturday.

Needing Wisconsin and Stanford to close out the parlay, which cashed at 168-1 odds, the gambler saw the Badgers cover on Alex Hornibrook’s go-ahead 17-yard touchdown pass with 57 seconds left in a 28-17 win at Iowa and then watched the Cardinal cover in miraculous fashion.

A @CGTechnology_ bettor hit a $366 8-teamer for $60K on Saturday CFB. Sounds like he put everything he had in his pocket on one last-ditch parlay and pulled out the miracle when Stanford closed it out. #RJnow https://t.co/w0BwxD72Wu — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) September 24, 2018

Stanford came back from a 17-point halftime deficit at Oregon. The Cardinal recovered a fumble on their 43-yard line with 51 seconds left — when the Ducks could’ve run out most of the clock by taking a knee — and Jet Toner nailed a 32-yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Cardinal tight end Colby Parkinson then tipped a K.J. Costello pass to himself for a 23-yard TD in OT and Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert’s fourth-down pass was tipped and intercepted to give Stanford the improbable 38-31 victory.

No word if the bettor wagered $366 because it was all the money he had in his pocket or if he let a winning wager ride.

“Very rarely do people put $300 down on an eight-teamer,” CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said. “They don’t hit that frequently but usually a guy hits a $10 eight-teamer and wins $1,500. It’s not life changing.”

$20 to win $2,444

A William Hill bettor at Monmouth Park in New Jersey turned $20 into $2,444 on Sunday when he hit a three-team money-line parlay on the Bills (10-1), Lions (plus 250) and Giants (plus 220).

The underdog won outright in 6 of Sunday's 13 🏈 games: #Titans +400, #Saints +110, #Giants +220, #Redskins +130, #Bills +1000, & #Lions +250 This winner from the @MonmouthPark Sports Book by William Hill successfully parlayed 3 of them. $20 bet turned into a $2,444 win. pic.twitter.com/huzNNARhjY — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) September 24, 2018

Alabama point spreads

The Crimson Tide failed to cover for the first time this season in Saturday’s 45-23 win over Texas A&M as 24½-point favorites.

But Alabama’s mythical national championship game lines posted at the Golden Nugget sports book still increased.

The Crimson Tide are 10-point favorites over Ohio State, 11-point favorites over Georgia, 12-point favorites over Clemson and 17-point favorites over Oklahoma.

Any matchups that occur before the national championship will be refunded.

Alabama, 4-0 straight up and 3-1 ATS after outscoring its first four foes by a combined scored of 215-51, opened as a 50-point favorite over Louisiana-Lafayette in Saturday’s game.

Major props for Tiger

In the wake of Tiger Woods’ first PGA Tour win in five years Sunday, the Westgate sports book has posted some major props on Woods, who has 14 career majors. Jack Nicklaus holds the career majors mark with 18.

Will Tiger Woods win a major in 2019?

Yes is plus 225 and no is minus 275.

How many career majors will Tiger Woods win by Dec. 30, 2025?

Over 14½ is minus 150 and under is plus 130. Over 18½ is 25-1 and under is minus 1,500.

Line moves

The biggest line move at the Wynn Las Vegas sports book for college football Week 5 was on Michigan, which is a 13½-point road favorite over Northwestern after the line opened at 9 on Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma has dropped to a 23½-point favorite over Baylor after the line opened at 27. And Indiana has climbed to a 17-point favorite over Rutgers after the line opened at 13½.

