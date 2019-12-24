Bettor hits $5 15-team NFL parlay for $100K payday

A William Hill bettor at Casino Royale turned $5 into $100,000 when he hit a 15-team NFL parlay over the weekend.

The visiting San Francisco resident correctly picked 15-of-15 winners against the spread on the William Hill $100,000 parlay card.

The bettor had the Broncos -7, Raiders +6, Falcons -7, Saints -3 and Saints-Titans Over 51, Giants +2, Jets +3, Dolphins -1, Colts -7, Ravens -10, Eagles +3 and Eagles-Cowboys Under 46, Cardinals +10, Chiefs -5 and Packers +4.

The Dolphins blew a 35-12 fourth-quarter lead before beating the Bengals 38-35 in overtime on a 37-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

The Giants blew a 35-21 fourth-quarter lead before beating the Redskins 41-35 in overtime on Daniel Jones’ fifth touchdown pass of the game.

Green Bay was the final leg of the 15-teamer. The Packers trailed Minnesota 10-3 in the first half of their game on “Monday Night Football” but outscored the Vikings 20-0 the rest of the way en route to a 23-10 victory and cover.

