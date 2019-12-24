53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Bettor hits $5 15-team NFL parlay for $100K payday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2019 - 12:41 pm
 

A William Hill bettor at Casino Royale turned $5 into $100,000 when he hit a 15-team NFL parlay over the weekend.

The visiting San Francisco resident correctly picked 15-of-15 winners against the spread on the William Hill $100,000 parlay card.

The bettor had the Broncos -7, Raiders +6, Falcons -7, Saints -3 and Saints-Titans Over 51, Giants +2, Jets +3, Dolphins -1, Colts -7, Ravens -10, Eagles +3 and Eagles-Cowboys Under 46, Cardinals +10, Chiefs -5 and Packers +4.

The Dolphins blew a 35-12 fourth-quarter lead before beating the Bengals 38-35 in overtime on a 37-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

The Giants blew a 35-21 fourth-quarter lead before beating the Redskins 41-35 in overtime on Daniel Jones’ fifth touchdown pass of the game.

Green Bay was the final leg of the 15-teamer. The Packers trailed Minnesota 10-3 in the first half of their game on “Monday Night Football” but outscored the Vikings 20-0 the rest of the way en route to a 23-10 victory and cover.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, center, talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the ...
Raiders still have outside chance to make NFL playoffs
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Despite their penchant for thinking games are over at halftime and their rash of injuries to key players, the Raiders are not eliminated from the NFL playoffs.