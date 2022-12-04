50°F
Betting

Bettor hits $5 college basketball parlay for nearly $90K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2022 - 10:44 pm
 
Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) dribbles the ball against Indiana during the second half of an N ...
Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) dribbles the ball against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Rutgers won 63-48. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

A bettor hit a 15-leg college basketball parlay Saturday, turning a $5.61 wager into almost $90,000.

The unidentified gambler made the bet at Caesars Sportsbook, choosing first-half and full-game spreads.

Most of the picks cashed easily, but the biggest sweat came in the first half of the Fordham-Tulane game needing Tulane -6. The Green Wave led 42-37 when Jaylen Forbes was fouled on a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining. Forbes hit all three free throws to put Tulane on top 45-37 at halftime and cover.

DePaul (+1½) survived a last-second shot by Loyola Chicago in regulation and went on to win by six points.

The other plays were Bradley (+2½), Buffalo (+2), Xavier (-3½), Tennessee Tech (+12 first half), Austin Peay (-4), Indiana State (-6½), Chattanooga (+2), Rutgers (+4), Memphis (-7½), Providence (-5½), Delaware (+4), Wofford (+8½) and Coppin State (+4½).

The total payout was $89,587.79, according to Caesars.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

