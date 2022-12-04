Bettor hits $5 college basketball parlay for nearly $90K

A bettor at Caesars Sportsbook hit a 15-leg college basketball parlay Saturday for almost $90,000, with a couple of major sweats along the way.

Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) dribbles the ball against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Rutgers won 63-48. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

A bettor hit a 15-leg college basketball parlay Saturday, turning a $5.61 wager into almost $90,000.

The unidentified gambler made the bet at Caesars Sportsbook, choosing first-half and full-game spreads.

WHAT A HIT 🤯 $5.61 ➡️ $89,587.79 on this 15-leg CBB parlay: Bradley +2.5

Buffalo +2

Xavier -3.5

TN Tech 1H +12

Austin Peay -4

Indiana St -6.5

Chattanooga +2

Rutgers +4

Memphis -7.5

Providence -5.5

DePaul +1.5

Delaware +4

Wofford +8.5

Coppin St +4.5

Tulane 1H -6 pic.twitter.com/rTWzO0SJwq — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 4, 2022

Most of the picks cashed easily, but the biggest sweat came in the first half of the Fordham-Tulane game needing Tulane -6. The Green Wave led 42-37 when Jaylen Forbes was fouled on a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining. Forbes hit all three free throws to put Tulane on top 45-37 at halftime and cover.

DePaul (+1½) survived a last-second shot by Loyola Chicago in regulation and went on to win by six points.

The other plays were Bradley (+2½), Buffalo (+2), Xavier (-3½), Tennessee Tech (+12 first half), Austin Peay (-4), Indiana State (-6½), Chattanooga (+2), Rutgers (+4), Memphis (-7½), Providence (-5½), Delaware (+4), Wofford (+8½) and Coppin State (+4½).

The total payout was $89,587.79, according to Caesars.

