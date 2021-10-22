Bettor hits parlay for $1.3M after Browns’ win over Broncos

The DraftKings bettor hit the first three legs of the parlay Wednesday, then needed the Cleveland Browns to come through Thursday to rake in the payday.

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

A bettor at DraftKings sportsbook turned $30,000 into more than $1.3 million with a four-team parlay capped by the Cleveland Browns.

The first three legs of the bet came in Wednesday on a college football game and two NBA games:

— Appalachian State +180 on the money line against Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers kicked a 24-yard field goal on the final play for a 30-27 victory.

— Denver Nuggets +195 on the money line over the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets erased a seven-point halftime deficit to win 110-98.

— Sacramento Kings +205 on the money line over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Kings led by 15 after three quarters but had to hang on for a 124-121 win.

That left everything up to the Browns -130 on the money line against the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

A $30,000, 4-leg parlay has one leg left. Cleveland Browns ML. Cash out, hedge, or let it ride? 🤔 (via marcopiemonte // IG) pic.twitter.com/Vcd6CulIw6 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 21, 2021

The Browns, who were playing without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, led throughout, but had to pick up four first downs on their final drive to close out a 17-14 victory.

The bet paid $1,337,166.92 on the $30,000 wager.

DraftKings sportsbook is not available in Nevada.

