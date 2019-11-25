48°F
Bettor in Las Vegas wins $375K thanks to Ravens’ blowout win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2019 - 1:48 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2019 - 9:55 pm

Baltimore’s 45-6 win over Los Angeles on “Monday Night Football” was worth $375,000 for one MGM Resorts bettor.

The bettor wagered a total of $250,000 to win $375,000 with the Ravens having to cover a 3-point spread. The bettor played and won a $100,000 Seattle Seahawks-Ravens parlay that paid $250,000. The bettor also placed a $150,000 straight bet to win $125,000.

The bettor won $100,000 on Seattle, which beat the Eagles 17-9 on Sunday as 1-point favorites. The gambler lost a $100,000 Seahawks-Ravens-Packers parlay that would’ve paid $587,000 when Green Bay was blown out 37-8 by the 49ers on Sunday night.

Baltimore climbed to a 3½-point favorite Monday at all Las Vegas sportsbooks.

“Right now, it’s our biggest liability of the year on any game,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said Monday afternoon. “Thankfully, the Packers did not cover. Otherwise, we’d be looking at a seven-figure liability.”

“We’ve gotten some sharp money back on the Rams at plus 3½ (minus 105),” Stoneback said. “But it was nothing to even dent the liability we have on the Ravens.”

Another MGM bettor was undeterred by the line move and placed a $60,000 wager to win $54,000 on Baltimore at minus 3½.

NFL MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns as the Ravens (9-2) won their seventh straight game and covered for the fifth consecutive time.

