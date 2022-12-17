Bettor is World Cup win from turning $26 parlay into $557K
The FanDuel bettor has hit the first six legs of a $26 seven-team parlay of champions that is a 21,453-1 long shot.
A bettor is one win from turning $26 into $557,770.91.
The FanDuel bettor needs France to win the World Cup to cash an incredible $26 seven-team parlay of champions at odds of 21,453-1.
France is a slight even money underdog to Argentina (-120) to win the World Cup final, which starts at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Here are the seven legs of the parlay:
— Kansas to win NCAA men’s basketball championship, +280
— Golden State Warriors to win NBA title, +650
— Colorado Avalanche to win Stanley Cup, +400
— A.C. Milan to win Serie A, +130
— Los Angeles FC to win MLS Cup, +500
— Manchester City to win Premier League, -220
— France to win World Cup, +650.
