jeff_german
Betting

Bettor is World Cup win from turning $26 parlay into $557K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2022 - 1:16 pm
 
French players celebrate during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco ...
French players celebrate during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A bettor is one win from turning $26 into $557,770.91.

The FanDuel bettor needs France to win the World Cup to cash an incredible $26 seven-team parlay of champions at odds of 21,453-1.

France is a slight even money underdog to Argentina (-120) to win the World Cup final, which starts at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Here are the seven legs of the parlay:

— Kansas to win NCAA men’s basketball championship, +280

— Golden State Warriors to win NBA title, +650

— Colorado Avalanche to win Stanley Cup, +400

— A.C. Milan to win Serie A, +130

— Los Angeles FC to win MLS Cup, +500

— Manchester City to win Premier League, -220

— France to win World Cup, +650.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

