Bettor knows when to say when, cashes out parlay score

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) runs for a touchdown as he's chased by Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

A bettor at FanDuel Sportsbook made the right call Saturday, passing up a chance at a six-figure score to cash out a little more than $11,000 on a $65 parlay.

The first four legs on the $65 college football parlay came in, with underdogs Nebraska (+315), South Carolina (+450), West Virginia (+275) and Michigan (+245) all outright winners.

According to FanDuel, the bettor, identified as @sgower9 on Twitter, cashed out before the fifth leg of the parlay. It’s a good thing, too, because the final leg was Vanderbilt (+430), and the Commodores lost 56-0 to Tennessee.

Had Vanderbilt pulled the upset and the bettor not cashed out, the bet would have won more than $100,000.

