Bettor knows when to say when, cashes out parlay score

A bettor at FanDuel Sportsbook made the right call Saturday, passing up a chance at a six-figure score to cash out a little more than $11,000 on a parlay.
The first four legs on the $65 college football parlay came in, with underdogs Nebraska (+315), South Carolina (+450), West Virginia (+275) and Michigan (+245) all outright winners.
According to FanDuel, the bettor, identified as @sgower9 on Twitter, cashed out before the fifth leg of the parlay. It’s a good thing, too, because the final leg was Vanderbilt (+430), and the Commodores lost 56-0 to Tennessee.
Had Vanderbilt pulled the upset and the bettor not cashed out, the bet would have won more than $100,000.
