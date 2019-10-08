Bettor loses $120K bet to win $17K on Chiefs in loss to Colts

Kansas City (4-1), which closed as a 10½-point favorite, suffered its first loss of the season in a 19-13 defeat to Indianapolis on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taking a double-digit point spread out of the equation and betting big on a team on the money line, which means it simply has to win the game, is anything but a lock.

Just ask the MGM Resorts bettor who placed a $120,000 money line wager to win $17,000 on the Chiefs (-700) over the Colts on Sunday night. Kansas City (4-1), which closed as a 10½-point home favorite, suffered its first loss of the season in a 19-13 defeat to Indianapolis at Arrowhead Stadium.

Of course, sometimes high-stakes bettors don’t even break a sweat on their way to cashing a big ticket. That’s how it went Saturday for a CG Technology bettor who placed a $337,500 money line wager to win $50,000 on Maryland (-675) over Rutgers. The Terrapins, 14-point favorites, rolled to a 48-7 win over the Scarlet Knights.

Will Patriots go 16-0?

The Patriots are the NFL’s only 5-0 team after five weeks and have the lowly Giants (2-3) and Jets (0-4) on deck.

Will New England go 16-0? A gambler at the Westgate sportsbook last week bet $24,000 to win $2,000 on “no” (-1,200). That’s one of only three “no” tickets compared to 122 on ‘yes’ at the Westgate, according to sportsbook director John Murray.

Another bettor wagered $5,000 to win $40,000 on “yes” at 8-1 and returned the next day to bet $4,500 to win $33,750 on “yes” at plus 750.

Murray said the Westgate will lose more than six figures if the Patriots finish the regular season undefeated. But he’s not too worried, citing a stretch of games starting Oct. 27 where New England will play the Browns, Ravens, Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs.

“Two things. They’ve got a tough schedule the end of October into November and I just don’t think they’re going to care to go undefeated,” he said. “It’s not like the (16-0) team in 2007 where they went all out to break that record. All they care about is winning another championship. I don’t think they care about the undefeated thing.”

Crushing the contests

The Westgate SuperContest leader is an incredible 23-2 (92 percent) against the spread in the NFL and the Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest leader is 20-4-1 ATS.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

The Westgate took about three times more money in wagers on the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin than it does for an average PGA Tour tournament.

Las Vegas resident Kevin Na, who was a 60-1 long shot before the event, outlasted Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the tournament for the second time.

“We had a few smaller bets on Na. We were a small winner on him,” Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk management Jeff Sherman said. “We always get betting interest on the local guys when they play here. Anyone with ties to Las Vegas or UNLV.”

That list includes Na, Bonanza High graduate Scott Piercy, former UNLV golfers Ryan Moore, Adam Scott and Charley Hoffman and Rebels junior Jack Trent.

The most money wagered on a golfer at the Westgate was on four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who went off at 10-1 but missed the cut.

The book also had some liability on five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, who went off at 100-1. The fan favorite entered the weekend only three shots off the lead but fell out of contention with a third-round 74 before finishing with a 67.

“When he hits (odds in) triple digits, he always attracts interest,” Sherman said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.