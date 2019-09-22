Bettor loses $166K money-line wager on UCF-Pitt

The Knights led 34-28 in the final minute when Pittsburgh scored on a trick play coach Pat Narduzzi called the “Pitt Special” on fourth-and-goal.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) celebrates with teammates after he caught a pass for a touchdown against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A William Hill bettor lost a $166,250 money-line wager to win $35,000 on Central Florida in painful fashion Saturday afternoon.

The Knights led 34-28 in the final minute when Pittsburgh scored on a trick play Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi called the “Pitt Special” on fourth-and-goal with 56 seconds left.

Pittsburgh, which closed as a 10-point home underdog, held on for a 35-34 win. UCF, which led 31-21 after storming back from a 21-0 first-half deficit, suffered its first regular-season loss since 2016.

Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Aaron Matthews on the trick play that resembled the “Philly Special” made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

