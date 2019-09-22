81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Bettor loses $166K money-line wager on UCF-Pitt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2019 - 6:49 pm
 

A William Hill bettor lost a $166,250 money-line wager to win $35,000 on Central Florida in painful fashion Saturday afternoon.

The Knights led 34-28 in the final minute when Pittsburgh scored on a trick play Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi called the “Pitt Special” on fourth-and-goal with 56 seconds left.

Pittsburgh, which closed as a 10-point home underdog, held on for a 35-34 win. UCF, which led 31-21 after storming back from a 21-0 first-half deficit, suffered its first regular-season loss since 2016.

Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Aaron Matthews on the trick play that resembled the “Philly Special” made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
In this Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks ...
2019 NFL betting breakdown: Week 3
By Chip Chirimbes Special to the / RJ

Chip Chirimbes breaks down Week 3 of the NFL season.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against t ...
NFL betting trends for Week 3
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Broncos are 1-5 ATS since late 2018 and 9-19-1 ATS since early 2017. Denver games have gone under 11 times in a row.

Oregon's Jaylon Redd, right, dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Montana during the ...
Oregon could put Stanford’s bowl hopes into jeopardy
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Oregon blew a 24-7 halftime lead to last year against Stanford. Coupled with a loss to Auburn in the season opener, the Ducks should be extremely motivated.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) is greeted by offensive tackle Trent Brown ( ...
Raiders’ injuries pile up as they prepare for Vikings
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Their are a number of injuries that could affect the Raiders going forward. They are a huge reason why a line that opened eight has gone to the Raiders catching nine.

New England Patriots outside linebackers Jamie Collins (58) and Elandon Roberts (52) sack Miami ...
2 NFL teams favored by 21-plus points this week
By / RJ

Besides the strike-shortened 1987 season, this is reportedly the first time since the 1970s that two NFL teams have been favored by at least 21 points in the same week.