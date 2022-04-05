Bettor loses $1M wager on NCAA title game on brutal bad beat

Kansas bettors, including one who made a $1 million wager at Red Rock Resort sportsbook shortly before tipoff, were hoping for a cover in the final seconds.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love misses the last shot of the game against Kansas during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas engineered the biggest comeback in NCAA championship game history Monday night. But it wasn’t enough to cover the spread.

Jayhawks bettors — including one who made a $1 million wager on Kansas -4 at Red Rock Resort sportsbook shortly before tipoff — suffered a brutal bad beat in the final seconds of their 72-69 win over North Carolina.

The Jayhawks stormed back from a 15-point halftime deficit and led 72-69 as they prepared to inbound the ball with 4.6 seconds left.

Kansas bettors were hoping North Carolina would foul whoever caught the inbounds pass, and the Jayhawks would then go to the free-throw line with a chance to cover or at least push the spread.

But they never got that chance. After Dajuan Harris Jr. caught the inbounds pass along the sideline, he stepped out of bounds, turning the ball over to the Tar Heels.

Caleb Love’s 3-pointer came up short as time expired on the Tar Heels and all bettors who backed Kansas -4.

