Bettor loses $35K live wager to win $1K as Falcons collapse

A BetMGM bettor lost a $35,000 bet to win $1,050 on Atlanta, which was a -3,333 favorite on the in-play money line with a 39-24 lead over Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys' Chris Jones (6) holds as kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) kicks a field goal in the closing seconds of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

There’s no such thing as free money in sports betting.

A BetMGM bettor learned that lesson the hard way Sunday, losing a $35,000 wager to win $1,050 on the Falcons, who were -3,333 favorites on the live money line with a 39-24 lead over the Cowboys midway through the fourth quarter.

Dallas cut the deficit to 39-30 on a Dak Prescott touchdown pass with 4:57 left and closed the gap to 39-37 on Prescott’s 1-yard TD run with 1:49 to go.

The Cowboys then recovered an onside kick and Greg Zuerlein drilled a game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired to cap their stunning 40-39 comeback victory.

Atlanta, which closed as a 3-point underdog before the game, covered the spread. But the Falcons dealt a bad beat to in-play bettors that rivals their meltdown in Super Bowl LI, when they blew a 28-3 third-quarter lead in a 34-28 overtime loss to the Patriots.

In fact, Sunday’s collapse, in which Atlanta blew a 20-0 first-quarter lead and 29-10 halftime advantage, was the largest blown lead by the Falcons since they squandered the 25-point advantage in the Super Bowl.

