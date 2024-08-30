Bettor loses ‘sure thing’ $25K wager to win $250 on huge favorite
There’s no such thing as free money in sports betting. A BetMGM bettor in Nevada learned that lesson in a costly way Thursday night.
There’s no such thing as a lock in sports betting.
A BetMGM bettor in Nevada learned that the hard way Thursday night, losing a $25,000 wager on Carlos Alcaraz to win his second-round match at the U.S. Open as a -10,000 favorite. The bet would’ve paid $250 had Alcaraz won, according to MGM Resorts sportsbook manager Scott Shelton.
Alcaraz, bidding to win his third straight Grand Slam, and the bettor were shocked when the world’s No. 3-ranked player lost in straight sets — 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 — to Botic van de Zandschulp, ranked 74th in the world.
Alcaraz, a Spaniard, defeated van de Zandshulp of the Netherlands in straight sets in their previous two matches.
