Bettor makes $100 wager to win $30K on Cam Newton to be NFL MVP

The gambler made a $100 bet to win $30,000 on Westgate’s mobile app on Newton to be named NFL MVP before the book cut his odds Sunday night from 300-1 to 40-1.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

When news broke Sunday that the Patriots had signed Cam Newton, Las Vegas sportsbooks quickly dropped New England’s odds across the board and Newton’s odds to win the NFL MVP and Comeback Player of the Year awards.

But at least one savvy bettor beat the books to the punch. The gambler made a $100 wager to win $30,000 on Westgate’s mobile app on Newton to be named NFL MVP before the book cut his odds Sunday night from 300-1 to 40-1.

Newton, who turned 31 in May, was the NFL MVP in 2015, when he led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record and a berth in the Super Bowl. He missed 14 games last season with a foot injury after sitting out the final two games of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.