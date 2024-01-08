Bettor makes $200K wager on Michigan-Washington CFP title game

Michigan has ticked up to a consensus 5½-point favorite over Washington and the consensus total has dipped to 55½ for Monday’s national championship game.

Members of the Washington defense pose during media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Houston. The game will be played Monday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

In big games, bettors normally like to back the favorite against the spread and take the underdog on the money line.

But several big bettors have taken the opposite approach for Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game in which Michigan has ticked up to a consensus 5½-point favorite over Washington.

Caesars Sportsbook took money line bets on Michigan of $200,000 to win $102,500 (-195) and $63,000 to win $30,000 (-210). The book also took straight bets on Washington of $119,000 at +4½ and $85,000 at +5.

BetMGM took a $100,000 bet on the Huskies +4½.

The Wolverines were consensus 4½-point favorites Saturday and the consensus total was 56½.

But Michigan shot up as high as a 6-point favorite (-103) Monday at Circa Sports before dropping back to -5 (-115). The line is as low as -4½ (-115) at Boyd Gaming.

The Wolverines are -5½ (-105) at BetMGM and the Westgate SuperBook.

“We are getting a little more Michigan money today,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said Monday afternoon. “No big wagers though.”

The consensus total dropped to 55½ on Monday, while staying at 56 at Caesars Sportsbook.

Before Circa moved Michigan from a 5-point to a 6-point favorite Monday afternoon, Circa college football oddsmaker Connor Hower said the sharpest bets the book took on the game were on the under.

“The line kind of sat at 5 the majority of the week. We had some people lay versions of 4 and had someone take a version of 6 with Washington,” Hower said. “We did have some bets under. So I guess of the spread and total, under 56 and higher have been the sharper bets we’ve seen on anything for tonight’s game.”

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said he hasn’t taken any notable sharp action.

“No big wise guy play,” he said in a text message. “A little sharp play on Michigan -4.5 but nothing now.”

The ticket counts on straight bets, parlays and the money line all favor Washington at Station Casinos, where 65 percent of straight bets are on the Huskies.

“At this point, we’re definitely Michigan fans,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

The Huskies, riding a 21-game winning streak, are +185 on the money line.

The most bet game props at BetMGM are on Michigan to win by 7-12 points (+425), Washington to win and the game to go over 54½ points (+350), Michigan to score over 30½ points (-120), Washington to score over 24½ points (-115) and Washington to score first (+105).

The most bet player props at BetMGM are on Michigan running back Blake Corum to score the first touchdown (+275), Corum to score an anytime touchdown (-350), Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy to go over 193½ passing yards (-115), Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. to go over 297½ passing yards (-115) and Corum to go over 104½ rushing yards (-115).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.