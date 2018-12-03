Bettor makes $30K money-line wager on Redskins over Eagles on ‘MNF’

The Eagles were consensus 6-point home favorites over the Redskins at Las Vegas sports books Monday morning before money on the underdog moved the line to 5½ at multiple spots Monday afternoon.

In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy attempts to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

In this Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass during the second half of the NFL football game against the New York Giants in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

A CG Technology sports book bettor placed a $30,000 money-line wager on the Redskins (plus 220) over the Eagles on “Monday Night Football,” meaning Washington simply needs to beat Philadelphia for the gambler to win $66,000.

The Eagles were consensus 6-point home favorites over the Redskins at Las Vegas sports books Monday morning before money on the underdog moved the line to 5½ at multiple spots Monday afternoon. CG Technology was the first book to go to 5½ after booking the $30,000 bet on the underdog Monday morning.

“We need the Eagles,” CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said. “It’s a tough one but I would probably lean to bet the Redskins just because the Eagles have been such a mess this year.”

Philadelphia (5-6) is on an 0-5 slide against the spread at home and is 3-8 ATS overall this season. The Eagles erased a 19-3 deficit en route to a 25-22 home win over the Giants on Nov. 25 but failed to cover as 5-point favorites.

The Redskins are 6-5 straight up, 7-4 ATS and coming off a 31-23 loss at Dallas on Thanksgiving. Colt McCoy was 24 of 38 for 268 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in his first start of the season in place of injured starter Alex Smith.

Philadelphia swept last season’s series with a pair of double-digit wins. Washington is on a 1-9 SU and ATS slide on Monday nights.

The consensus total is 44½. The Eagles have gone under in four of their last five games. The Redskins had gone under in four of five games before going over in their last two.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.