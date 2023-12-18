Bettor makes 6-figure wager on ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup

At least one big bettor believes a recent “Monday Night Football” trend will continue based on the large wager they placed on the Eagles-Seahawks game.

The Eagles dropped from 4-point favorites to 3-point favorites last week and momentarily dipped to 2½ at Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday before inching back to 3. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Ten of the last 12 NFL prime-time and standalone games have gone over the total.

At least one bettor is banking on that trend to extend to the Eagles-Seahawks game on “Monday Night Football.”

A BetMGM bettor placed a six-figure bet on over 45, MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said in a text message.

Philadelphia has climbed to a consensus 4-point road favorite at Seattle. The line dipped as low as 2½ on Sunday when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was downgraded to questionable because his illness worsened.

“It’s looking more like Hurts will play,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “I’m kind of surprised it dropped so much (Sunday), from 4 to below the 3 threshold. But the Eagles haven’t been playing well and Darius Slay, their best defensive back, is out.”

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is questionable with a groin injury and will be a game-time decision. Smith missed last week’s 28-16 loss to San Francisco and it looks like he won’t play.

Seattle backup QB Drew Lock made his first start of the season against the 49ers, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Lock is 12-7 ATS as an underdog.

The Eagles lead the ticket count at Station Casinos by a little more than a 2-1 margin.

“The ticket counts and money definitely favor the Eagles,” Esposito said. “We’re going to be Seahawks fans tonight.

“The best case is the Seahawks and under. The worst case is ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ and over.”

Underdogs have delivered six straight outright upsets on “Monday Night Football,” including two last week. The Titans beat the Dolphins 28-27 as 13½-point underdogs and the Giants beat the Packers 24-22 as 5½-point underdogs.

The consensus total is 45 after opening at 47.

The Eagles (10-3, 7-4-2 against the spread, 7-6 over/under) have lost their last two games while going 0-2 ATS. They were defeated 33-13 at Dallas last week and lost 42-19 the week before to the 49ers at home.

The Seahawks (6-7, 7-5-1, 6-7 over/under) have lost four straight — to the Rams, Cowboys and twice to the 49ers — following a 6-3 start. Seattle has covered in three of the four losses.

