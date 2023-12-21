55°F
Betting

Bettor makes ‘high’ 5-figure wager on ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2023 - 6:05 am
 
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates a touchdown with head coach Sean McV ...
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates a touchdown with head coach Sean McVay during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Los Angeles Rams have surged into the playoff race, and one bettor is banking on that trend to continue when they host the New Orleans Saints on “Thursday Night Football.”

A BetMGM bettor placed a “high” five-figure bet on Rams -4, MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said in a text message.

The Rams were consensus 4-point point home favorites overnight at Las Vegas Sportsbooks. Circa Sports was at Rams -3½, and Boyd Gaming was at Rams -4½ (-105).

The consensus total was 46. Boyd was at 46½ (under -114).

The Rams (7-7, 8-5-1 against the spread, 6-8 over/under) hold the seventh and final NFC playoff berth entering Week 16. Los Angeles has won four of five (4-1 ATS), including holding on to cover as a 6½-point favorite Sunday in a 28-20 home win over Washington.

The Saints (7-7, 4-9-1 ATS, 4-10 over/under) are tied with Tampa Bay for the lead in the NFC South. New Orleans has won and covered two straight for the first time this season after a 24-6 home victory over the New York Giants on Sunday as a 6-point favorite.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

NFL betting trends — Week 15: Edges for every game
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

