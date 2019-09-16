96°F
Bettor needs Browns (-6½) to cash $424 8-team parlay for $74K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2019 - 12:33 pm
 

A bettor at CG Technology sportsbook needs the Cleveland Browns to cover the spread on “Monday Night Football” to cash a $424 eight-team parlay that pays $74,000.

Cleveland is a 6½-point road favorite over the New York Jets.

The bettor hit the first seven legs of his parlay on Sunday: Rams (-2) and Under 52, Broncos (+2½) and Under 41, Falcons (+1) and Under 52½ and Raiders-Chiefs Under 53.

Joe Flacco converted two fourth downs on Denver’s final drive before throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass and 2-point conversion pass to Emmanuel Sanders to put the Broncos ahead 14-13 with 31 seconds left. Chicago won it 16-14 on Eddy Pineiro’s 53-yard field goal as time expired.

Atlanta trailed 20-17 with 2:20 left and faced fourth-and-3 at midfield when Julio Jones took a short pass from Matt Ryan and sprinted 54 yards for the score in the Falcons’ 24-20 victory. The Eagles turned the ball over on downs at the Atlanta 9 with 38 seconds left when Zach Ertz was stopped a yard short of the first down.

The bettor also was fortunate to hit the Oakland-Kansas City Under after the teams combined for 38 points in the first half of the Chiefs’ 28-10 win.

