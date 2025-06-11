Bettor needs NBA, NHL champions to turn $13 parlay into $270K

Recent college graduate Drew Hirschman placed a $13 five-team futures parlay at DraftKings last year and is now two legs away from cashing the 20,827-1 long shot ticket.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Drew Hirschman is unemployed and lives with his parents. But the recent college graduate is six wins away from a $270,761.40 payday.

Hirschman, 24, placed a $13 five-team futures parlay at DraftKings sportsbook before last year’s WNBA Finals. He needs the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA Finals and the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup to cash the 20,827-1 long shot ticket.

He hit the first three legs on the New York Liberty to win the 2024 WNBA title, the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the 2024 World Series and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the 2025 Super Bowl.

“I got home from work and I saw (running back) Saquon (Barkley) went to the Eagles, and I’m a Giants fan, and I was like, ‘This guy is too talented, this team is too good, I can’t imagine they don’t go on a deep run,’” Hirschman told the New York Post. “So I did some crafting and came up with this.”

Hirschman graduated from Binghamton University in New York in May with a degree in computer engineering, according to the Post.

“I am currently unemployed, looking for jobs. Living with my parents in Suffern, (New York),” he said. “This gives me a little gap where I don’t have to feel too pressured.”

Hirschman said he hedged $50,000 at Caesars Sportsbook with the help of his father, but didn’t provide details. Hirschman has rejected cash out offers of more than $100,000 from DraftKings and similar offers on WagerWire, a secondary market for sports bets. DraftKings and WagerWire don’t operate in Nevada.

The ticket’s value dropped to $72,203, according to WagerWire’s true value calculator, after Edmonton lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday to fall behind 2-1 in the series.

The Oilers have dropped from slight series favorites to +222 underdogs to win the Cup. They are +135 underdogs in Game 4 on Thursday at Florida.

The Thunder emerged as heavy -535 favorites to win the NBA title after they evened their series with the Pacers at a game apiece with Sunday’s 123-107 victory in Game 2. They are 5-point favorites in Wednesday’s Game 3 at Indiana.

If Hirschman wins, he said his main goal is “don’t blow it.”

“Going to max out the 401K, max out the Roth. Add to the emergency fund. Going to have a little fun. Maybe a little vacation. Bring the boys out to dinner. Bring my family out to dinner,” he said. “I actually planned a little Vegas trip but not going to get too crazy. I also think property is a cool way to do it.”

