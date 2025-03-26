84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Bettor needs NCAA Tournament winner to turn $5 parlay into $168K

From left, Duke guard Caleb Foster (1), center Khaman Maluach and forward Cooper Flagg (2) reac ...
From left, Duke guard Caleb Foster (1), center Khaman Maluach and forward Cooper Flagg (2) react from the bench during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Baylor, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
More Stories
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a solo home run in the fifth inning of an ...
Dodgers are MLB’s biggest World Series betting favorite in decades
Connecticut forward Liam McNeeley (30) reacts after making a three-point shot during the first ...
March Madness buzzer-beater deals ‘one of the worst beats’ ever
Lack of March Madness upsets maddening for NCAA Tournament bettors
Bettors love the Drake; McNeese brings madness to NCAA Tournament
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2025 - 12:46 pm
 

A bettor is one leg away from turning a $5 futures parlay into $168,300.

The gambler at Hard Rock Bet, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, needs Duke to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament to cash the five-team parlay, a 33,660-to-1 long shot.

Duke was 11-1 to win the title when the wager was placed last year. The Blue Devils, 9-point favorites over Arizona in Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchup, are the consensus +220 favorites to cut down the nets.

The bettor has an early cash-out offer of $49,126.77.

Here are the first four winning legs of the parlay:

— Tennessee, 2024 College World Series winner (+650).

— Dodgers, 2024 World Series winner (3-1).

— Ohio State, 2024-25 College Football Playoff national champion (+450).

— Eagles, Super Bowl 59 winner (16-1).

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES