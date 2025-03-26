Bettor needs NCAA Tournament winner to turn $5 parlay into $168K
A Hard Rock Bet gambler has hit the first four legs of a five-team futures parlay and needs to hit their pick for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament winner to cash the ticket.
A bettor is one leg away from turning a $5 futures parlay into $168,300.
The gambler at Hard Rock Bet, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, needs Duke to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament to cash the five-team parlay, a 33,660-to-1 long shot.
Duke was 11-1 to win the title when the wager was placed last year. The Blue Devils, 9-point favorites over Arizona in Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchup, are the consensus +220 favorites to cut down the nets.
The bettor has an early cash-out offer of $49,126.77.
Here are the first four winning legs of the parlay:
— Tennessee, 2024 College World Series winner (+650).
— Dodgers, 2024 World Series winner (3-1).
— Ohio State, 2024-25 College Football Playoff national champion (+450).
— Eagles, Super Bowl 59 winner (16-1).
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
