Bettor needs NCAA Tournament winner to turn $5 parlay into $168K

A Hard Rock Bet gambler has hit the first four legs of a five-team futures parlay and needs to hit their pick for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament winner to cash the ticket.

From left, Duke guard Caleb Foster (1), center Khaman Maluach and forward Cooper Flagg (2) react from the bench during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Baylor, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

A bettor is one leg away from turning a $5 futures parlay into $168,300.

The gambler at Hard Rock Bet, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, needs Duke to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament to cash the five-team parlay, a 33,660-to-1 long shot.

Duke was 11-1 to win the title when the wager was placed last year. The Blue Devils, 9-point favorites over Arizona in Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchup, are the consensus +220 favorites to cut down the nets.

The bettor has an early cash-out offer of $49,126.77.

Here are the first four winning legs of the parlay:

— Tennessee, 2024 College World Series winner (+650).

— Dodgers, 2024 World Series winner (3-1).

— Ohio State, 2024-25 College Football Playoff national champion (+450).

— Eagles, Super Bowl 59 winner (16-1).

