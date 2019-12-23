Bettor needs Packers over Vikings to win $130K teaser

CG Technology took early sharp action on the Vikings, who opened as 4½-point favorites. The line climbed to 5½ before dipping back to 5 and 4½ Monday at Las Vegas books.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Something’s got to give on “Monday Night Football” in Minnesota.

The Packers are 0-3 straight up and ATS versus the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. But Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is 0-8 on “Monday Night Football.”

CG Technology took early sharp action on the Vikings, who opened as 4½-point favorites. The line climbed to 5½ before dipping back to 5 and 4½ Monday afternoon at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The total is at 47 and 47½. Four of the last five meetings went under.

The Packers still have a shot at the No. 2 playoff seed and a first-round bye. The Vikings, who will be without running back Dalvin Cook, already have clinched a playoff spot and still have an outside shot at the NFC North division title.

An MGM Resorts bettor has a $130,000 two-team teaser to win $100,000 riding on the Packers +11½. The gambler hit the first leg Sunday night on the Chiefs (-1), who rolled to a 26-3 win over the Bears.

“We need the Vikings to win by 12 or more,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “We’re taking the worst of it today with the Vikings minus 11½.”

