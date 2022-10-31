Bettor needs prop on ‘MNF’ to turn $7.77 parlay into $124K

A FanDuel gambler hit the first 16 legs of a 17-leg same game NFL parlay Sunday, capped by an improbable under 46½ in Buffalo’s 27-17 win over Green Bay on Sunday night.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

A bettor is one leg away from turning $7.77 into $124,333.46.

FanDuel gambler Tanner Daniel (@DnlTanner) hit the first 16 legs of a 17-leg same game NFL parlay Sunday, capped by an improbable under 46½ in Buffalo’s 27-17 win over Green Bay on “Sunday Night Football.”

Now it all comes down to the final leg on “Monday Night Football.” Daniel needs Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon to go over 63½ rushing yards against the Cleveland Browns to cash the ticket, which is a 16,000-1 long shot.

The six-figure jackpot could pay for a nice honeymoon. On Sunday, Daniel posted on his Instagram account (Tanner_dnl): “Fam, just got married today, now sitting here with possibly two life changing events in one day. Put my $7.77 on it for the my Guy upstairs!!!! No cash out available. LET IT RIDE. Send Ts and Ps.”

According to his Instagram profile, Daniel graduated from Purdue University in 2017.

Before the Bills-Packers game kicked off, Daniel asked FanDuel on his Twitter account to “let me cash this out!!! I’m 15 for 15 with 2 legs left SNF and MNF.”

With no cash out available, Daniel had to sweat out the under 46½. The teams combined for 31 points in the first half as Buffalo took a 24-7 lead. But they mustered only 13 in the second half, which featured four turnovers and a missed field goal.

After Green Bay was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Buffalo 26 early in the fourth quarter, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers threw interceptions on back-to-back plays at midfield.

The Bills then drove to the Packers’ 3-yard line before Allen threw his second interception.

Green Bay capitalized on the turnover, driving 95 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-17 with 6:32 left. That put the parlay in serious jeopardy as a field goal would kill it. After forcing Buffalo to punt, the Packers drove to the Bills’ 37 in the final minute. After three straight incompletions by Rodgers, Mason Crosby missed a 55-yard field goal and the game stayed under.

Mixon has only 405 yards rushing this season for an average of 57.8 yards per game. He has gone over 63½ in only two of seven games.

Here are the other 15 legs of the parlay that hit Sunday:

— CeeDee Lamb over 70½ receiving yards (77).

— CeeDee Lamb any time touchdown scorer (21-yard TD catch, first quarter).

— Dallas Cowboys money line (beat Bears 49-29).

— Jalen Hurts over 233½ passing yards (285).

— A.J. Brown any time touchdown scorer (three TDs, first half).

— Tua Tagovailoa over 279½ passing yards (382).

— Jaylen Waddle any time touchdown scorer (two TDs, first half).

— DeAndre Hopkins any time touchdown scorer (6-yard TD catch, second quarter).

— DeAndre Hopkins over 76½ receiving yards (159).

— Cardinals-Vikings over 48½ (Vikings won 34-26).

— Justin Jefferson over 90½ receiving yards (98).

— Brandin Cooks over 61½ receiving yards (73).

— Derrick Henry any time touchdown scorer (two TDs).

— D.J. Moore over 58½ receiving yards (152).

— Saquon Barkley any time touchdown scorer (1-yard TD run, second quarter).

Cooks caught two passes for 70 yards on Houston’s lone TD drive in the final minutes of its 17-10 loss to Tennessee. He made a 26-yard catch on fourth-and-6 with 1:31 left, then went over the total on a 44-yard grab with 41 seconds remaining.

The Bengals are consensus 3-point favorites over the Browns after the line sat at 3½. The total is 45.

“We need the Browns at this point,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “However, sharp action is on that side.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.