Bettor needs side in Chiefs-Eagles game to hit parlay for $1.6M

The Kansas City Chiefs, who rallied for a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, are 2½-point home favorites, and the consensus total is 46.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, and Travis Kelce (87) celebrate their win after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Chiefs and Eagles will square off in a Super Bowl rematch on “Monday Night Football” that will decide the fate of a bettor’s super-sized parlay that pays $1.6 million.

Kansas City, which rallied for a 38-35 win over Philadelphia in February’s Super Bowl, is a 2½-point home favorite. But DraftKings sportsbook bettor Marco Piemonte needs the Eagles to cover the alternate point spread of +10 to close out a $40,000 13-team parlay comprised of money line bets and alternate spreads on the NFL, NBA and college football.

Piemonte, 34, a Chicago-area car dealer who has hit multiple parlays that paid seven figures, told the Review-Journal in a text message that he was considering placing a $500,000 wager on the Chiefs at -2 or -7 to try to hit the middle and win both bets.

“I’m very torn,” he said. “(Chiefs) -7 is +203 currently and would guarantee $1 million (profit) and the chance to hit both.”

Piemonte had to sweat out the 12th leg of the parlay on the Broncos on the money line on “Sunday Night Football.” Denver trailed most of the game before scoring its only touchdown on Russell Wilson’s 15-yard pass to Courtland Sutton with 1:03 remaining in its 21-20 victory over the Vikings.

The other legs of the parlay were money line plays on the Browns, Clemson, Michigan and the Clippers, as well as alternate spreads on the Raiders +25½, Bears +15, Rams +10, Cardinals +11, Spurs +18½, Pistons +15½ and Raptors +20.

The consensus total has dipped to 46 on Monday after opening at 46½. It’s down to 45½ at the South Point.

“Right now we need the Eagles,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said Monday afternoon. “We have some pretty big players in town, though, so that could change.”

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Station Casinos will lose on every result.

“Unfortunately, liability to all four combinations from the weekend. Mainly in teasers,” he said in a text. “Best case scenario would be Eagles winning outright to minimize damage. Fly Eagles fly.”

Both teams are coming off their bye week. The Chiefs (7-2, 6-3 against the spread, 2-7 over/under) beat the Dolphins 21-14 in Germany on Nov. 5, while the Eagles (8-1, 5-2-2 ATS, 5-4 over/under) held off the Cowboys 28-23 at home.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid’s teams have historically excelled following a bye, going 31-6 straight up in his career. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 15-4-1 ATS as a favorite of three points or fewer. That record includes the recent win and cover over Miami as a 2½-point favorite.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw said he leans to the Chiefs.

“It’s going to be a very competitive, close game,” he said. “I made the Chiefs 3. I would’ve probably laid 1 or 1½. I lean a bit toward the Chiefs at home, and Reid is extremely good off a bye.”

Kansas City is the 4-1 favorite at the SuperBook to repeat as Super Bowl champion. San Francisco is the +450 second choice, and Philadelphia is 5-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.