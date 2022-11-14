Bettor needs to hit ‘MNF’ prop to turn $10 parlay into $140K

The FanDuel bettor hit the first four legs of the parlay of alternate rushing yards props Sunday, including Colts running back Jonathan Taylor over 125 yards. He had 147.

Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) can’t make a tackle as Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A FanDuel sportsbook bettor needs Eagles running back Miles Sanders to rush for 110 yards or more on “Monday Night Football” to win a $10 parlay that pays $139,760.40.

The gambler hit the first four legs of the five-leg parlay of alternate rushing yards props on Sunday:

— Justin Fields over 110 yards (+750) and the Chicago Bears quarterback finished with 141.

— Jeff Wilson Jr. over 80 yards (+410) and the Miami Dolphins running back finished with 99.

— Najee Harris over 80 yards (+550) and the Pittsburgh Steelers running back finished with 82.

— Jonathan Taylor over 125 yards (+700) and the Indianapolis Colts running back finished with 147.

Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run against the Raiders with 1:01 left in the third quarter.

Fields broke free for a 67-yard TD run against the Lions with 9:11 remaining in the game.

Wilson rushed for a 20-yard TD against the Browns with 7:07 to go.

Harris rushed for six yards against the Saints with 3:34 left to go over his total.

Sanders is a +520 underdog to go over 110 yards against the Commanders. He has topped that total only once this season with 134 rushing yards against the Jaguars in Week 4. Sanders, averaging 82 rushing yards per game this season, had 15 carries for 46 yards in Philadelphia’s 24-8 win over Washington in Week 3.

The Eagles are 11-point home favorites and the consensus total is 43½.

The betting public is on Philadelphia, with 64 percent of the tickets at Station Casinos on the favorite.

“There definitely is some carryover liability from the Sunday slate of games to both teams,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The best case for us would be a Commanders outright win and keeping the game under.

“We’re definitely Commanders fans tonight.”

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw likes Washington to cover the spread.

“The Commanders have a good defense and asking the Eagles to win a divisional game by double digits is a lot,” he said. “I think Philadelphia will win but between 1 and 10. They beat them pretty handily in Washington, but Washington has been playing much better.

“Their last five games have been decided by four, five, two, one and three points. They’ve all been very close. And I like this quarterback, (Taylor) Heinicke, better than (Carson) Wentz.”

According to John Ewing of BetMGM sportsbook, double-digit favorites on “Monday Night Football” are 13-27-2 ATS (32.5 percent) since 2003.

Washington (4-5, 4-4-1 ATS) has won three of four while going 3-0-1 ATS. Philadelphia (8-0) is 5-3 ATS and has been off since Nov. 3, when it beat the Texans 29-17 in Houston.

