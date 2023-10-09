Bettor places $230K wager on Raiders-Packers Monday game

The Raiders are 2½-point favorites at BetMGM, the Westgate SuperBook, Boyd Gaming and South Point, and they’re -2 at Circa Sports, Caesars and Station Casinos.

A BetMGM bettor in Nevada has six figures riding on the Raiders over the Packers in their “Monday Night Football” game at Allegiant Stadium.

The gambler placed a $230,000 bet to win $200,000 on the Raiders -1½ (-115) on the BetMGM mobile app, according to MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell.

“We are Packers fans at this time,” Mitchell said Monday afternoon. “Even though we have about a 3-1 ticket count in favor of the Packers, the big money we have is on the Raiders.”

The Raiders are now 2½-point favorites at BetMGM, the Westgate SuperBook, Boyd Gaming and South Point sportsbooks, and they’re 2-point favorites at Circa Sports, Caesars and Station Casinos.

The favorite flipped in this game after Green Bay opened -1½ and inched up to -2½. The Raiders became 1½-point favorites on Friday after reports that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had cleared concussion protocol and was expected to start.

“It’s likely we’re going to need the Raiders, even though it looks odd that the line moved back four points since Jimmy G was named the starter,” Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “He’s a better option than Aidan O’Connell, according to the power rating of what players are worth.

“We were not necessarily taking a ton of money (to move the line), we were adjusting that based on personnel and injuries.”

Both teams are dealing with injuries. But it was reported Monday that Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is expected to play against his former team, while Packers running back Aaron Jones is unlikely to play.

“The Packers are a little more banged up, which is why we’ve seen the line shift, along with Garoppolo being back,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Those are all contributing factors.”

Green Bay is the ticket leader at Station Casinos, which stands to lose on both sides because of the parlay liability carrying over from Sunday, when favorites covered four of the last five games, punctuated by the 49ers’ 42-10 blowout win over the Cowboys.

“There’s carryover to both teams from the four afternoon games (Sunday) and especially from the late game, putting us in a not advantageous position in (Monday’s) game,” Esposito said. “We’re not in great shape. The best case for us is the Raiders and under. The worst case is the Packers.”

The total has ticked up to 45½ after opening at 43½. Green Bay (2-2, 3-1 ATS) has gone over in three of its four games, while the Raiders (1-3, 1-3 ATS) have gone under in three of four.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.