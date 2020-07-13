110°F
Bettor rides Collin Morikawa to $1M winning weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2020 - 12:19 pm
 

An Illinois bettor won more than $1 million on weekend wagers on BetRivers.com thanks in large part to Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa’s victory at the Workday Charity Open.

The gambler hit a $4,000 bet that paid $200,000 at 50-1 odds Thursday on Morikawa to lead after the first round. Morikawa fired a 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

The bettor also cashed a $28,025.84 wager that paid $210,191.25 at +750 on Morikawa to finish in the top five and capped the weekend by hitting a $10,000 bet that paid $280,000 at 28-1 odds on Morikawa to win the tournament.

Morikawa erased a three-shot deficit with three holes to play Sunday to force a playoff. Justin Thomas appeared on the verge of winning on the first playoff hole when he made a 50-foot birdie putt. But Morikawa matched him by making a 25-foot birdie putt and won on the third playoff hole with a par to Thomas’ bogey.

According to BetRivers.com, additional winning wagers on UFC 251 and Spanish La Liga soccer pushed the bettor’s weekend winnings to more than $1 million.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

