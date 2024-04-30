Bettor turns $10 into $192K after hitting NBA same-game parlays

75°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
 

A FanDuel Sportsbook bettor turned $10 into $192,324.65 after hitting a seven-leg parlay comprised of three NBA playoff same-game parlays.

The gambler correctly picked seven players to go over their respective props Sunday to cash the long-shot bet, which paid off at odds of 19,232 to 1.

The two-leg SGP in the Pacers’ 126-113 win over the Bucks was comprised of Brook Lopez making three 3-pointers or more, and T.J. McConnell dishing out six assists or more. Lopez made three 3s, and McConnell had eight assists.

The two-leg SGP in the Clippers’ 116-111 win over the Mavericks was comprised of Paul George making five 3s or more, and Kyrie Irving scoring 35 points or more. George made seven 3s, and Irving scored 40 points.

The bet came down to a three-leg SGP in the Timberwolves’ 122-116 victory over the Suns in the nightcap of the NBA playoff tripleheader. It was comprised of Kevin Durant scoring 30 points or more, Anthony Edwards scoring 35 points or more and Karl-Anthony Towns pulling down 10 rebounds or more.

Durant scored 33 points, topping his total late in the third quarter. Towns finished with 10 rebounds after grabbing his 10th with 5:52 to play.

Edwards made the bettor sweat out the last leg. He had nine points at halftime, but exploded for 31 in the second half — including 16 in the fourth quarter — to finish with 40.

Edwards eclipsed his total, and the bettor cashed his ticket in spectacular fashion when Edwards threw down a powerful, one-handed dunk with 2:14 left.

FanDuel doesn’t operate in Nevada.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com.

