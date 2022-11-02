63°F
Bettor turns $100 into $100K by hitting 4-leg Phillies HR parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2022 - 12:38 pm
 
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his two-run home run during the first inning in Gam ...
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his two-run home run during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

What were the odds that the Phillies would tie a World Series record with five home runs in their 7-0 win over the Astros on Tuesday in Game 3 in Philadelphia?

Not sure. But we do know that the odds were 1,000-1 that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and Brandon Marsh would each hit a homer in the game.

That’s because a DraftKings bettor turned $100 into $100,000 after hitting a four-leg same game parlay that all four Phillies players would homer.

The bettor didn’t have to wait long to cash the ticket. The Phillies needed only five innings to make it a winner.

Harper, who starred at Las Vegas High School and College of Southern Nevada, belted a two-run shot in the first inning on the first World Series pitch he saw in Philadelphia.

Marsh mashed a solo shot in the second that was confirmed after a review.

The bettor won his long-shot, long-ball bet in spectacular fashion in the fifth, when Schwarber and Hoskins hit back-to-back homers.

Alec Bohm bashed the other home run, a solo shot in the second, after getting some advice from Harper.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

