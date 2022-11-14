59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Betting

Bettor turns $100 into $78K after hitting 3-leg parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2022 - 1:22 pm
 
Tony Finau reacts as his putts just misses the cup on the 18th green during the final round of ...
Tony Finau reacts as his putts just misses the cup on the 18th green during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor turned $100 into $77,900 after hitting a three-leg parlay in which they correctly picked the winners of three golf tournaments.

The gambler, who placed the wager in Indiana, parlayed Tony Finau to win the PGA Tour’s Houston Open at 4-1 odds, with Tommy Fleetwood to win the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at 11-1 and Nelly Korda to win the LPGA Tour’s Pelican Women’s Championship at 12-1.

The parlay paid off at 779-1 odds Sunday when all three won.

Finau cruised to a four-stroke victory in his third win of the year by at least three shots. But the bettor had to sweat out one-stroke wins by Fleetwood and Korda.

Fleetwood overcame a three-stroke deficit heading into the final round by firing a 67 with the help of some good luck. His approach shot on No. 1 bounced off the stands behind the green to within 10 feet of the pin.

The Englishman, who almost withdrew from the event before it started with a stomach ailment, holed a bunker shot for an eagle on No. 14 to tie for the lead. He won when co-leader Ryan Fox made his only bogey of the round on No. 18.

Korda overcame a two-stroke deficit entering the final round by shooting a 6-under 64 to edge Lexi Thompson. Korda was hospitalized this year with a blood clot that required surgery and sidelined her for four months. She was tied for the lead with Thompson through 15 holes before firing birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to take a two-shot lead.

Korda bogeyed 18 but held on for the win when Thompson’s chip-in birdie attempt stopped two feet short of the cup.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels: ‘He’s doing a fantastic job’
Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels: ‘He’s doing a fantastic job’
2
EDITORIAL: Federal judge not a fan of Biden’s pen, phone
EDITORIAL: Federal judge not a fan of Biden’s pen, phone
3
Chilean real estate millionaire targets Strip
Chilean real estate millionaire targets Strip
4
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: New low in ugly season
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: New low in ugly season
5
Woman, 28, dies after Porsche struck her motorcycle in southwest Las Vegas
Woman, 28, dies after Porsche struck her motorcycle in southwest Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (95) and linebacker Matthew Judon (9) sack ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 10
By / RJ

SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen analyzes every NFL Week 10 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and final scores.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) plays against the New England Patriots in the f ...
NFL Week 10 betting trends: Take Colts, under vs. Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Colts are on an 8-3 run against the spread as underdogs and a 13-6 ATS streak on the road. The Raiders are on a 2-9 ATS slide as favorites.