Bettor turns $13 into $1M after hitting 4-leg NASCAR parlay

Austin Cindric (2), Austin Dillon (3) and Landon Cassil (77) drive on the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A bettor turned a free bet of $13.49 into almost $1 million this week after hitting a four-leg NASCAR parlay.

The unidentified gambler placed the wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, picking four drivers to finish in the top 10 in Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

The four legs of the parlay were David Ragan at +950, Landon Cassill at 15-1 and Cody Ware and B.J. McLeod at 20-1 each.

After multiple rain delays and major crashes Sunday in the race that was washed out Saturday because of heavy rain, Cassill finished fourth, Ware sixth, McLeod seventh and Ragan ninth.

The parlay paid $999,433.63, a 74,087-to-1 long shot.

FanDuel Sportsbook posted an image of the winning parlay ticket on Twitter (@FDSportsbook), writing “This bettor took $13 and a dream and came out with one of the biggest wins I’ve ever seen.

“Our finance department is in shambles.”

It was the first top-1o finish of the year for Cassill, Ware and McLeod and the second for Ragan.

