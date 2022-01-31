Bettor turns $20 into $579K by hitting NFL score parlay

The bettor picked the correct final scores of the AFC and NFC title games to cash the ticket at 28,950-1 odds.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon fights off this tackle by Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

A FanDuel Sportsbook bettor turned a $20 free bet into $579,000 on NFL conference championship Sunday after hitting an astonishing two-leg parlay.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC championship after trailing 21-3. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC championship after erasing a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit.

Forecasting the correct score of the AFC game alone was a 220-1 long shot. Picking the correct score of the NFC game was 130-1.

