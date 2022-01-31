Bettor turns $20 into $579K by hitting NFL score parlay
A FanDuel Sportsbook bettor turned a $20 free bet into $579,000 on NFL conference championship Sunday after hitting an astonishing two-leg parlay.
The bettor picked the correct final scores of the AFC and NFC title games to cash the ticket at 28,950-1 odds.
The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC championship after trailing 21-3. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC championship after erasing a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit.
Forecasting the correct score of the AFC game alone was a 220-1 long shot. Picking the correct score of the NFC game was 130-1.
