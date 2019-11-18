74°F
Bettor turns $24 into nearly $18K with parlay

By Jim Barnes Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2019 - 11:09 am
 

A DraftKings customer turned a $24 bet into $17,819.91 on Sunday, the company said in a release.

The customer hit a 12-team NFL parlay to net the large payday, and most of the legs won with relative ease.

The bettor’s closest call came with over 50.5 in New Orleans-Tampa Bay, which went over by a half-point when Marcus Williams returned an interception 55 yards for the Saints’ final touchdown with 5:07 left, providing the final margin in a 34-17 victory.

The bettor avoided the epic bad beat for some Arizona bettors by locking in one leg at Cardinals plus 11½. Late bettors who had Arizona plus 9½ watched in horror as San Francisco scored a defensive touchdown on the final play to earn a 36-26 victory.

The bettor’s other winning legs included three money lines (Saints, Raiders, Bills); two spreads (Jets +1½, Falcons +5½) and five totals (U49½ Bengals-Raiders, O41½ Bills-Dolphins, O38½ Jets-Redskins, O46½ Cardinals-49ers and U50½ Falcons-Panthers).

