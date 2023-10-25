Bettor turns $25 off-brand soccer parlay into $479K
A DraftKings bettor turned a $25 bonus bet into almost half a million dollars Saturday after hitting a 15-leg soccer parlay.
The wager, comprised of teams from several European soccer leagues, paid $478,850.31, a 19,154 to 1 long shot.
Thirteen of the legs were on the money line, which is the odds on a team to win a game, regardless of the spread. The other two legs were on both teams to score in a game.
Here are the 15 legs:
Napoli, Freiburg, RB Leipzig, Stuttgart, Leverkusen, Accrington, Wolverhampton, Brentford, Southampton, Mansfield Town, Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester City, Colchester-Harrogate Town (both teams to score), Gillingham-Notts County (both teams to score).
DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.