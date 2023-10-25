74°F
Betting

Bettor turns $25 off-brand soccer parlay into $479K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 7:44 am
 
Updated October 25, 2023 - 7:06 pm
Deniz Undav of VfB Stuttgart celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Bundesliga so ...
Deniz Undav of VfB Stuttgart celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and VfB Stuttgart in Berlin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

A DraftKings bettor turned a $25 bonus bet into almost half a million dollars Saturday after hitting a 15-leg soccer parlay.

The wager, comprised of teams from several European soccer leagues, paid $478,850.31, a 19,154 to 1 long shot.

Thirteen of the legs were on the money line, which is the odds on a team to win a game, regardless of the spread. The other two legs were on both teams to score in a game.

Here are the 15 legs:

Napoli, Freiburg, RB Leipzig, Stuttgart, Leverkusen, Accrington, Wolverhampton, Brentford, Southampton, Mansfield Town, Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester City, Colchester-Harrogate Town (both teams to score), Gillingham-Notts County (both teams to score).

DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

