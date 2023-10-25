Bettor turns $25 off-brand soccer parlay into $479K

A DraftKings bettor turned a $25 bonus bet into almost half a million dollars Saturday after hitting a 15-leg soccer parlay.

Deniz Undav of VfB Stuttgart celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and VfB Stuttgart in Berlin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)

The wager, comprised of teams from several European soccer leagues, paid $478,850.31, a 19,154 to 1 long shot.

Thirteen of the legs were on the money line, which is the odds on a team to win a game, regardless of the spread. The other two legs were on both teams to score in a game.

Here are the 15 legs:

Napoli, Freiburg, RB Leipzig, Stuttgart, Leverkusen, Accrington, Wolverhampton, Brentford, Southampton, Mansfield Town, Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester City, Colchester-Harrogate Town (both teams to score), Gillingham-Notts County (both teams to score).

DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada.

