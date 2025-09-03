90°F
Bettor turns $350 into $608K after hitting 5-leg home run parlay

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) returns to the dugout after after hitting a solo h ...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) returns to the dugout after after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 12:51 pm
 

A bettor turned $350 into $608,841.08 on Tuesday night after hitting a five-leg home run parlay.

The unidentified Caesars Sportsbook gambler in Maryland successfully picked five different players to hit a home run: Shohei Ohtani (+235), Rafael Devers (+305), Junior Caminero (+305), Juan Soto (+320) and Julio Rodriguez (+475).

The parlay paid out 30 percent more than usual because the bettor used Caesars’ parlay escalator, one of the newer features on its platform, to get a boost on the 1,739-to-1 long shot. The more legs a bettor adds, the bigger boost they get using the parlay escalator.

Here are the legs:

— Devers hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the Giants’ 7-4 victory over the Rockies.

— Ohtani hit a solo shot in the third inning of the Dodgers’ 9-7 loss to the Pirates.

— Rodriguez hit a solo homer in the fourth inning of the Mariners’ 6-5 loss to the Rays.

— Caminero hit a solo shot in the sixth inning of the Rays’ 6-5 win over the Mariners.

— Soto hit a solo homer in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 12-5 win over the Tigers.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

