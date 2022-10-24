Bettor turns $48 into $188K after hitting football parlay

When the Giants stopped the Jaguars at the 1-yard line with no time left, it not only preserved their 23-17 win, it also kept alive a $48, 14-leg parlay that paid $188,450.37.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

When the Giants stopped Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line with no time left Sunday, it not only preserved New York’s 23-17 victory, it also kept alive a DraftKings bettor’s $48 14-leg parlay that paid $188,450.37.

The Giants-Jaguars Under 42 was one of the legs on the parlay, which was a 3,926-1 long shot.

Here are the other legs of the parlay, comprised of college football and NFL plays:

— Cardinals -2 (beat Saints 42-34)

— Cowboys -7 (beat Lions 24-6)

— Browns-Ravens Under 45½ (Ravens won 23-20)

— Colts-Titans Under 42½ (Titans won 19-10)

— Chiefs -2½ (Chiefs won 44-23)

— Chiefs Over 19½ points (44)

— Raiders money line (beat Texans 38-20)

— Raiders Over 16½ points (38)

— Texans Over 12½ points (20)

— Ohio State -30½ (beat Iowa 54-10)

— Wisconsin -7 (alternate spread, beat Purdue 35-24)

— Louisville -7 (alternate spread, beat Pittsburgh 24-10)

— Penn State -10 (alternate spread, beat Minnesota 45-17).

