63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Betting

Bettor turns $48 into $188K after hitting football parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2022 - 1:04 pm
 
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs a route during an NFL football game ...
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

When the Giants stopped Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line with no time left Sunday, it not only preserved New York’s 23-17 victory, it also kept alive a DraftKings bettor’s $48 14-leg parlay that paid $188,450.37.

The Giants-Jaguars Under 42 was one of the legs on the parlay, which was a 3,926-1 long shot.

Here are the other legs of the parlay, comprised of college football and NFL plays:

— Cardinals -2 (beat Saints 42-34)

— Cowboys -7 (beat Lions 24-6)

— Browns-Ravens Under 45½ (Ravens won 23-20)

— Colts-Titans Under 42½ (Titans won 19-10)

— Chiefs -2½ (Chiefs won 44-23)

— Chiefs Over 19½ points (44)

— Raiders money line (beat Texans 38-20)

— Raiders Over 16½ points (38)

— Texans Over 12½ points (20)

— Ohio State -30½ (beat Iowa 54-10)

— Wisconsin -7 (alternate spread, beat Purdue 35-24)

— Louisville -7 (alternate spread, beat Pittsburgh 24-10)

— Penn State -10 (alternate spread, beat Minnesota 45-17).

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders make series of roster moves before Texans game
Raiders make series of roster moves before Texans game
2
Here’s what the Raiders had to say after Sunday’s win
Here’s what the Raiders had to say after Sunday’s win
3
Raiders finish strong, pull away from Texans for 2nd win
Raiders finish strong, pull away from Texans for 2nd win
4
Report: Magic Johnson eyes Raiders ownership
Report: Magic Johnson eyes Raiders ownership
5
Raiders report: Duron Harmon’s touchdown a family affair
Raiders report: Duron Harmon’s touchdown a family affair
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) rushes for yardage during the second half of an ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 7
By / RJ

Wagertalk.com handicapper Tony Mejia (@MejiaDinero) analyzes every NFL Week 7 Sunday and Monday game, with odds, trends and final scores.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) tries to escape a tackle from Denver Broncos linebacker Brad ...
NFL betting trends — Week 7: Take Texans, over vs. Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Houston Texans are 3-1-1 against the spread this season and on a 6-2-1 cover streak in their past nine games. The Raiders are on a 4-6 spread slide at home.