Bettor turns $5 into $274K after hitting NBA same-game parlays

A FanDuel Sportsbook bettor turned $5 into $274,037.76 after hitting an eight-leg parlay composed of two four-leg NBA same-game parlays.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller reacts to the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The gambler correctly picked four players to go over their points props and 3-pointer props in Wednesday’s games to cash the long-shot bet, which paid off at odds of almost 55,000 to 1.

The four-leg SGP in Golden State’s 101-93 win over Orlando was composed of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scoring 20 points or more (23) and making three 3s or more (3), along with Magic guard Cole Anthony scoring 20 points or more (26) and making three 3s or more (5).

The four-leg SGP in Charlotte’s 118-111 victory over Cleveland was composed of Cavaliers swingman Max Strus scoring 15 points or more (19) and making four 3s or more (5), along with Hornets swingman Brandon Miller scoring 30 points or more (31) and making five 3s or more (7).

The bettor had to sweat out Miller’s points prop until he hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to go over his total.

FanDuel doesn’t operate in Nevada.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.