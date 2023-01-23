42°F
Betting

Bettor turns $5 into more than $72K with NFL 1st TD parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2023 - 8:19 pm
 
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49er ...
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

A bettor correctly picked the first touchdown scorer in all four NFL divisional playoff games, and the $5 four-leg parlay made at FanDuel Sportsbook paid out $72,795.

The gambler, who was identified as Cameron Craig (@CameronJayCrai1) on Twitter, started with the first-touchdown scorers in Saturday’s games.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (+600) was the first leg, and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (+1200) hit on the second leg.

On Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (+900) opened the scoring in the Bengals’ 27-10 upset win over the Buffalo Bills.

The bettor had the opportunity to cash out for $1,393.56, according to a picture of the betting ticket posted on Twitter, but instead let it ride. It proved to be a wise move when Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (+1500) caught a 4-yard pass in the second quarter to put Dallas ahead 6-3.

A video on Twitter showed the bettor celebrating wildly with friends as Schultz crossed the goal line.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

The Jaguars have won their past six games while going 5-1 ATS. The Chiefs have gone 2-7 ATS in their past nine home games and are on a 2-6 spread slide overall.

Systemplays.com handicapper and Review-Journal NFL Challenge champion Doug Fitz analyzes the four divisional playoff games, with trends and final scores.

