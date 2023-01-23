Bettor turns $5 into more than $72K with NFL 1st TD parlay

A bettor correctly picked the first touchdown scorer in all four NFL divisional playoff games and hit a four-leg parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook for more than $72,000.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

A bettor correctly picked the first touchdown scorer in all four NFL divisional playoff games, and the $5 four-leg parlay made at FanDuel Sportsbook paid out $72,795.

Life changing money!! Can’t believe that just happened!! Here’s my reaction live. pic.twitter.com/DGS9hNhonx — Cameron Craig (@CameronJayCrai1) January 23, 2023

The gambler, who was identified as Cameron Craig (@CameronJayCrai1) on Twitter, started with the first-touchdown scorers in Saturday’s games.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (+600) was the first leg, and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (+1200) hit on the second leg.

On Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (+900) opened the scoring in the Bengals’ 27-10 upset win over the Buffalo Bills.

The bettor had the opportunity to cash out for $1,393.56, according to a picture of the betting ticket posted on Twitter, but instead let it ride. It proved to be a wise move when Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (+1500) caught a 4-yard pass in the second quarter to put Dallas ahead 6-3.

A video on Twitter showed the bettor celebrating wildly with friends as Schultz crossed the goal line.

