Bettor turns $55 into $398K after hitting NFL parlay

The unidentified Caesars Sportsbook bettor from New York hit a nine-team parlay with live money lines on eight legs and eight underdogs.

Victories by the New York Giants (against the Baltimore Ravens) and New York Jets (against the Green Bay Packers) were part of a New York bettor's nine-team NFL parlay Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, on the Caesars Sportsbook app. (The Associated Press)

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor turned $55 into almost $400,000 on Sunday after hitting a nine-team NFL money-line parlay.

The unidentified gambler from New York used live, or in progress, money lines on eight legs and had eight underdogs.

Here are the legs:

— Colts live ML (+340), beat Jaguars 34-27.

— Jets live ML (+240), beat Packers 27-10.

— Giants live ML (+200), beat Ravens 24-20.

— Steelers live ML (+200), beat Buccaneers 20-18.

— Bengals live ML (+195), beat Saints 30-26.

— Falcons live ML (+120), beat 49ers 28-14.

— Seahawks ML (+115), beat Cardinals 19-9.

— Patriots live ML (+110), beat Browns 38-15.

— Vikings live ML (-120), beat Dolphins 24-16.

The parlay paid $397,759.56 at odds of 7,232 to 1.

Indianapolis, the longest shot in the parlay, trailed Jacksonville 27-26 with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce.

The Giants erased a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit in their win over the Ravens, converting an interception of Lamar Jackson into the winning score on Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard TD run with 1:43 left.

Cincinnati trailed New Orleans 26-24 with 1:57 left when Joe Burrow hooked up with Ja’Marr Chase for a 60-yard TD pass.

After hitting the first eight legs of the parlay in the early games Sunday, the bettor needed only Seattle to beat Arizona to cash the ticket.

The Seahawks led 9-3 at halftime and never trailed in the second half. Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III scored on an 11-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter for the final margin of victory.

