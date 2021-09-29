Bettor turns $8 into nearly $1M with Ryder Cup parlay
A FanDuel sportsbook bettor in Illinois had a lot to celebrate after the U.S. Ryder Cup team defeated Europe on Sunday at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
A bettor won nearly $1 million with an $8 parlay on the Ryder Cup.
A FanDuel sportsbook bettor in Illinois went 12-for-12 in Sunday’s singles matches, including predicting ties in two matchups, to win $966,290 on an $8 bet, according to multiple reports.
The parlay legs included these 1o winners:
— Daniel Berger (-173) over Matthew Fitzpatrick
— Patrick Cantlay (-120) over Shane Lowry
— Bryson DeChambeau (-105) over Sergio Garcia
— Dustin Johnson (-159) over Paul Casey
— Brooks Koepka (-154) over Bernd Wiesberger
— Rory McIlroy (+180) over Xander Schauffele
— Ian Poulter (+200) over Tony Finau
— Scottie Scheffler (+230) over Jon Rahm
— Justin Thomas (-159) over Tyrrell Hatton
— Lee Westwood (+190) over Harris English
Plus, ties in two other matches:
— Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland (tie +550)
— Jordan Spieth vs. Tommy Fleetwood (tie +650).
