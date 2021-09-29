Bettor turns $8 into nearly $1M with Ryder Cup parlay

A FanDuel sportsbook bettor in Illinois had a lot to celebrate after the U.S. Ryder Cup team defeated Europe on Sunday at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Team USA players celebrate after the Ryder Cup matches at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Team USA's Dustin Johnson reacts after his putt on the third hole during a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A bettor won nearly $1 million with an $8 parlay on the Ryder Cup.

A FanDuel sportsbook bettor in Illinois went 12-for-12 in Sunday’s singles matches, including predicting ties in two matchups, to win $966,290 on an $8 bet, according to multiple reports.

The parlay legs included these 1o winners:

— Daniel Berger (-173) over Matthew Fitzpatrick

— Patrick Cantlay (-120) over Shane Lowry

— Bryson DeChambeau (-105) over Sergio Garcia

— Dustin Johnson (-159) over Paul Casey

— Brooks Koepka (-154) over Bernd Wiesberger

— Rory McIlroy (+180) over Xander Schauffele

— Ian Poulter (+200) over Tony Finau

— Scottie Scheffler (+230) over Jon Rahm

— Justin Thomas (-159) over Tyrrell Hatton

— Lee Westwood (+190) over Harris English

Plus, ties in two other matches:

— Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland (tie +550)

— Jordan Spieth vs. Tommy Fleetwood (tie +650).

