103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Bettor turns $80 into $106K with MLB parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 12:39 pm
 
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker connects for a sacrifice fly against the Cincinnati Reds ...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker connects for a sacrifice fly against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte dives to score a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the e ...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte dives to score a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham (28) is waved home by Diamondbacks third base coach Tony Perez ...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham (28) is waved home by Diamondbacks third base coach Tony Perezchica, right, to score a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in New York turned $80 into $106,530 on Sunday after hitting a nine-leg MLB parlay.

The bettor had relatively easy winners on seven of the legs, but had to sweat out two plays on the -1½ run line on the Diamondbacks (+162) and Rays (+158).

Arizona was tied 2-2 with Cincinnati in the bottom of the eighth when it scored three runs en route to a 5-2 win. The Diamondbacks drew three straight walks to start the inning before scoring runs on back-to-back sacrifice flies by Christian Walker and Evan Longoria. Alek Thomas followed with an RBI single.

Tampa Bay trailed 4-2 in the sixth before rallying for four runs with two outs on its way to a 7-4 win over the Yankees. Harold Ramirez flared a bases-loaded single that went just over a slow-to-react Gleyber Torres at second base, and Brandon Lowe followed with a two-run single.

Here are the other seven legs of the parlay, which was a 1,331 to 1 long shot.

— Astros RL (-1½, -105), beat Tigers 17-4

— Cubs RL (-1½, +130), beat Pirates 10-1

— Dodgers RL (-1½, +122), beat Red Sox 7-4

— White Sox RL (-1½, +158), beat Athletics 6-1

— Guardians-Blue Jays Over 8½ (-115), 10-7

— Royals-Mariners Under 4½ first five innings (-105), 3-0

— Rangers RL first five innings (-½), Rangers led Twins 5-0 after five innings en route to 7-6 loss.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
3
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
4
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
5
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ryan Reynolds attends a premiere for "Mississippi Grind" on day 7 of the Toronto Inte ...
6 must-watch movies about poker
By / RJ

Poker has been depicted in films for more than a century, whether it’s cowboys in the saloons or James Bond. Here are six must-watch poker films.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville, ...
Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for Travers Stakes
By / RJ

Michael “The Wizard’’ Kipness has been a professional horse racing handicapper since 1986. From Saratoga Race Course, he analyzes the seven-horse field for Saturday’s Travers Stakes.

More stories
Point spread rarely matters in Super Bowl
Point spread rarely matters in Super Bowl
Sharp bettors cause line move on Raiders-Cowboys preseason finale
Sharp bettors cause line move on Raiders-Cowboys preseason finale
Mickelson’s outrageous sports betting laid bare in Walters’ book
Mickelson’s outrageous sports betting laid bare in Walters’ book
Golden Knights cost Las Vegas sportsbooks millions in June
Golden Knights cost Las Vegas sportsbooks millions in June
GOP darkhorse replaces DeSantis as 2nd favorite behind Trump
GOP darkhorse replaces DeSantis as 2nd favorite behind Trump
Book: Floyd Mayweather a betting partner of Billy Walters — for 1 day
Book: Floyd Mayweather a betting partner of Billy Walters — for 1 day