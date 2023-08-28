Bettor turns $80 into $106K with MLB parlay

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor turned $80 into $106,530 on Sunday after hitting a nine-leg MLB parlay. The bettor had to sweat out two plays on the -1½ run line.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker connects for a sacrifice fly against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte dives to score a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham (28) is waved home by Diamondbacks third base coach Tony Perezchica, right, to score a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-2. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The bettor had relatively easy winners on seven of the legs, but had to sweat out two plays on the -1½ run line on the Diamondbacks (+162) and Rays (+158).

Arizona was tied 2-2 with Cincinnati in the bottom of the eighth when it scored three runs en route to a 5-2 win. The Diamondbacks drew three straight walks to start the inning before scoring runs on back-to-back sacrifice flies by Christian Walker and Evan Longoria. Alek Thomas followed with an RBI single.

Tampa Bay trailed 4-2 in the sixth before rallying for four runs with two outs on its way to a 7-4 win over the Yankees. Harold Ramirez flared a bases-loaded single that went just over a slow-to-react Gleyber Torres at second base, and Brandon Lowe followed with a two-run single.

Here are the other seven legs of the parlay, which was a 1,331 to 1 long shot.

— Astros RL (-1½, -105), beat Tigers 17-4

— Cubs RL (-1½, +130), beat Pirates 10-1

— Dodgers RL (-1½, +122), beat Red Sox 7-4

— White Sox RL (-1½, +158), beat Athletics 6-1

— Guardians-Blue Jays Over 8½ (-115), 10-7

— Royals-Mariners Under 4½ first five innings (-105), 3-0

— Rangers RL first five innings (-½), Rangers led Twins 5-0 after five innings en route to 7-6 loss.

