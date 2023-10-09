Bettor turns $93 into $116K after hitting two-leg parlay
The two legs of the parlay were Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy to score 2+ TDs and Michigan’s defense/special teams to score 2+ TDs in Saturday’s game against Minnesota.
A DraftKings bettor turned $93 into $116,343 after hitting a simple, yet highly improbable two-leg same-game parlay Saturday on Michigan’s 52-10 rout of Minnesota.
The two legs were Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy to score 2+ touchdowns and Michigan’s defense/special teams to score 2+ touchdowns.
The bettor barely broke a sweat en route to winning the wager — a 1,250 to 1 long shot that cashed in the third quarter.
McCarthy scored two rushing TDs for the first time in his 31-game Michigan career and the Wolverines defense returned two interceptions for TDs.
Will Johnson scored on a 36-yard pick six on Minnesota’s second snap of the game and McCarthy scored on a 5-yard run with 5:50 left in the second quarter as the bettor was halfway home at halftime.
McCarthy scored on a 7-yard run with 8:28 left in the third quarter to hit the first leg. The bettor turned two figures into six figures when Keon Sabb scored on a 28-yard pick six with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter.
DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada.
