Bettor turns $93 into $116K after hitting two-leg parlay

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

A DraftKings bettor turned $93 into $116,343 after hitting a simple, yet highly improbable two-leg same-game parlay Saturday on Michigan’s 52-10 rout of Minnesota.

The two legs were Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy to score 2+ touchdowns and Michigan’s defense/special teams to score 2+ touchdowns.

The bettor barely broke a sweat en route to winning the wager — a 1,250 to 1 long shot that cashed in the third quarter.

McCarthy scored two rushing TDs for the first time in his 31-game Michigan career and the Wolverines defense returned two interceptions for TDs.

Will Johnson scored on a 36-yard pick six on Minnesota’s second snap of the game and McCarthy scored on a 5-yard run with 5:50 left in the second quarter as the bettor was halfway home at halftime.

McCarthy scored on a 7-yard run with 8:28 left in the third quarter to hit the first leg. The bettor turned two figures into six figures when Keon Sabb scored on a 28-yard pick six with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter.

DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada.

