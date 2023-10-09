90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Bettor turns $93 into $116K after hitting two-leg parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2023 - 11:22 am
 
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college foo ...
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

A DraftKings bettor turned $93 into $116,343 after hitting a simple, yet highly improbable two-leg same-game parlay Saturday on Michigan’s 52-10 rout of Minnesota.

The two legs were Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy to score 2+ touchdowns and Michigan’s defense/special teams to score 2+ touchdowns.

The bettor barely broke a sweat en route to winning the wager — a 1,250 to 1 long shot that cashed in the third quarter.

McCarthy scored two rushing TDs for the first time in his 31-game Michigan career and the Wolverines defense returned two interceptions for TDs.

Will Johnson scored on a 36-yard pick six on Minnesota’s second snap of the game and McCarthy scored on a 5-yard run with 5:50 left in the second quarter as the bettor was halfway home at halftime.

McCarthy scored on a 7-yard run with 8:28 left in the third quarter to hit the first leg. The bettor turned two figures into six figures when Keon Sabb scored on a 28-yard pick six with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter.

DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’
Bono spots Lady Gaga at The Sphere: ‘I better sing these notes right’
2
LETTER: What are Trump supporters thinking?
LETTER: What are Trump supporters thinking?
3
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
CARTOONS: What happens when you try to keep Trump quiet
CARTOONS: What happens when you try to keep Trump quiet
5
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Colorado, Deion Sanders can’t come through for betting public
Colorado, Deion Sanders can’t come through for betting public
Colorado, Deion Sanders cost USC bettors; UNLV still perfect
Colorado, Deion Sanders cost USC bettors; UNLV still perfect
Buffaloes bettors battered for 2nd straight week; Buckeyes lucky to push
Buffaloes bettors battered for 2nd straight week; Buckeyes lucky to push
Colorado bettors burned; LSU miracle cover; Georgia Tech stuns at 8-1
Colorado bettors burned; LSU miracle cover; Georgia Tech stuns at 8-1
Colorado, Sanders deal sportsbooks ‘ugly outcome’; $1M wager wins
Colorado, Sanders deal sportsbooks ‘ugly outcome’; $1M wager wins
Sean McVay’s decision begs the question: Do coaches try to cover spread?
Sean McVay’s decision begs the question: Do coaches try to cover spread?