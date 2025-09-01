103°F
Bettor wagers $100K to win $4.4M on this sleeper to win NFC, Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL pre ...
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2025 - 12:44 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2025 - 12:50 pm

The Seahawks have the longest odds to win the NFC West and are underdogs to make the playoffs. But a BetMGM bettor in Nevada believes they’ve found a sleeper in Seattle.

The unidentified gambler wagered $50,000 to win $1.4 million on the Seahawks to win the NFC (28-1) and $50,000 to win $3 million on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl (60-1), according to MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell.

The latter wager is the single largest Super Bowl liability reported nationally this offseason behind a $25,000 bet at DraftKings, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, to win $2.5 million on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl (100-1).

Seattle, which went 10-7 last season in Mike Macdonald’s first year as Seahawks coach, also is the biggest liability at Circa Sports.

“We had a guy come in and bet mid-five figures on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl, NFC, NFC West and to make the playoffs. Then he came back the next day and bet it again at different prices,” said Mike Palm, vice president of operations for Circa, D Las Vegas and Golden Gate. “They, by far, are our greatest liability now for the NFL.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

