Bettor wagers $20K to win $200K on Tom Brady to win MVP

Tom Brady continues to attract a bunch of bets to win the NFL MVP award.

A William Hill bettor placed a $20,000 wager to win $200,000 on Brady over the weekend, getting 10-1 odds before Tampa Bay’s game Monday at the New York Giants.

The Buccaneers’ 43-year-old quarterback is the largest liability at BetMGM sportsbook, which took a $5,000 wager to win $70,000 on Brady (14-1) on Thursday and a pair of $1,000 bets to win $14,000 each (14-1).

Brady, who opened at 20-1 at William Hill in April to win his fourth NFL MVP award, also is one of the biggest liabilities at the Westgate.

“He has been popular all season long,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said.

A four-time Super Bowl MVP award winner, Brady won the NFL MVP in 2007, 2010 and 2017.

Entering Monday’s game, Brady had completed 65.7 percent of his passes (176 of 268) for 1,910 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in Tampa’s 5-2 start.

“We’ve got half the season to go. He’s got a chance,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “You’ve got to be on a winning team and he’s got that mark. Will he get the stats? I don’t know.”

Seattle QB Russell Wilson was the -125 favorite at William Hill and BetMGM before the MVP odds were taken off the board before Sunday’s games.

Wilson has completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 26 TDs and six interceptions for the Seahawks (6-1).

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers was 4-1 at BetMGM, Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes was 6-1 and Brady was 12-1.

Rodgers has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 1,948 yards, 20 TDs and two interceptions for the Packers (5-2).

Mahomes has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,315 yards, 21 TDs and one interception for the Chiefs (7-1), firing five TD passes in Sunday’s 35-9 win over the Jets.

“If Mahomes keeps throwing five touchdowns, Brady won’t win,” Bogdanovich said.

Barring injury, Stoneback also said that it’ll be difficult for Brady to overtake Mahomes and Wilson.

“Those two are just having unbelievable years right now,” he said.

