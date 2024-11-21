Bettor wagers $52,500 on Browns-Steelers total as number plummets

The total on the Steelers-Browns game on “Thursday Night Football” has dropped a whopping five points amid a weather forecast of rain and snow in Cleveland.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

The total on the Steelers-Browns game on “Thursday Night Football” has dropped a whopping five points amid a weather forecast of rain and snow in Cleveland.

The consensus total is 36½ after opening at 41½.

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada wagered $52,500 to win $50,000 on the AFC North clash to go under 37 (-105).

“I know the weather is supposed to be bad but it’s also a product of these two teams don’t generate a lot of offense,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Pittsburgh, which has gone over in four of its last five games, is a consensus 3½-point favorite after the line opened at 4½.

“Sharps are on Cleveland +4,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “Most of the bigger bets are on Cleveland. The ticket count is very lopsided on Pittsburgh.”

The action on the game at Station Sports is also one-sided.

“It did go down to 3½ and it was from some sharp play, but 85 percent of the tickets are on the Steelers,” Esposito said. “We’re going to need the Browns.”

Pittsburgh (8-2, 8-2 ATS) has won and covered its last five games this season, though the home team has won and covered the last five meetings between these division rivals.

Cleveland (2-8, 3-7 ATS) has lost its last two games and seven of its last eight.

A Caesars bettor in Ohio wagered $27,295.95 on the Steelers at the alternate line of -8½ (+168).

At BetMGM, 90 percent of the spread bets and 84 percent of the money are on Pittsburgh.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.