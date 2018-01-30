Bettor who won millions on World Series back for Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson huddles with the team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. The Eagles face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The same unidentified bettor who beat Las Vegas out of millions on the World Series is betting millions more on the underdog Eagles to win the Super Bowl, sources told the Review-Journal.

William Hill sports book reported taking a $1 million money-line wager on Philadelphia on its mobile app Monday afternoon.

The wager was placed at plus-165, meaning the gambler will win $1.65 million if the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday in Minnesota.

It’s the second seven-figure bet that has been placed on the Super Bowl at Las Vegas sports books. MGM Resorts sports book reported taking a multimillion-dollar wager on the Eagles on Wednesday. MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood didn’t specify if the bet was on the money line or against the spread but a source said it was a $3 million wager on the money line.

A CG Technology bettor placed $700,000 in money-line bets on the Eagles on Friday that would net more than $1 million and a South Point bettor placed $500,000 in money-line wagers on Philadelphia that would net $820,000.

All of the big bets were from the same bettor who went undefeated on his World Series bets and helped deal Nevada sports books their worst baseball month ever in November, when they lost $11.4 million.

