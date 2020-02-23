Bettor wins $199K on Tyson Fury, but sportsbooks still have a big night

An MGM Resorts bettor won $199,500 on Tyson Fury when the Briton beat Deontay Wilder, but MGM Resorts still enjoyed one of its biggest boxing wins of the past decade.

Tyson Fury is announced before the start of his WBC heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An MGM Resorts bettor won $199,500 on a $190,000 wager on Tyson Fury (+105) when the Briton beat Deontay Wilder by way of a seventh-round technical knockout Saturday night in their heavyweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden.

But MGM Resorts still enjoyed one of its biggest boxing wins of the past decade as the betting public was all over Wilder, who was as high as a -150 favorite after opening as a small underdog.

“Arguably a top-five boxing result for us in at least the last 10 years,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “We took two bets to win $100,000 on Wilder and lots of five-figure bets. The public was all in on Wilder.”

MGM reported a high six-figure win. CG Technology and William Hill sportsbooks also reported solid six-figure wins.

“There were no real big bets, but a ton of money added up on Wilder, that’s for sure,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “It was a darn good decision.”

Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) closed as a consensus +125 underdog before dominating the rematch of their controversial December 2018 draw. Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) was knocked down twice and his corner threw in the towel midway through the seventh round.

Fury was 5-1 to win by a KO/TKO on the five-way method-of-victory prop and 40-1 to win in the seventh round.

The Westgate reported a mid five-figure win on the fight. Circa Sports also reported a solid win.

“You always feel like you should win more in these situations in which the public all lines up on a side and that side loses,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “But I’m OK with how we did on it.”

Bettors won on the total at most books as the fight stayed under 10½ rounds.

“We were quick to move the under, so we actually broke even to that,” CG Technology sportsbook director Tony DiTommaso said. “Very good day. We did well to the fight and to the round props, which were all lopsided on Wilder, and we did well to the five-way prop.”

Wilder has 30 days to enact a rematch clause. The Westgate already has posted odds on a possible bout between Fury and Anthony Joshua. Fury is a -260 favorite over Joshua, a +210 underdog.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.