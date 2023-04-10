88°F
Betting

Bettor wins big on futures parlay after Jon Rahm claims Masters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2023 - 2:34 pm
 
Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A BetMGM bettor turned $500 into $45,000 after winning a two-team futures parlay of Jon Rahm to win the Masters and Connecticut to win the NCAA men’s basketball title.

The gambler took Rahm at 8-1 and Connecticut at 9-1 and cashed the parlay at 89-1 odds Sunday when the Spaniard overcame a four-stroke deficit to Brooks Koepka to win the year’s first golf major at Augusta National.

The Huskies won their fifth national championship April 3 in a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

Despite paying out the parlay, BetMGM won on the Masters.

“Rahm beating out Koepka was a great outcome for BetMGM,” BetMGM sports trader Seamus Magee said in an email.

The Westgate SuperBook also won on Rahm, who closed as the 10-1 third choice to win his first green jacket behind single-digit favorites Rory McIlroy and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

“Rahm was a really good result for us,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “When we got that influx of money the week of the tournament, we had McIlroy support and Scheffler support. But (Rahm) was one of the three at the top that really didn’t get support.

“His odds were 7-1 at one point, but we closed him at 10-1.”

Koepka was 80-1 to win the Masters before winning the LIV event April 2 in Orlando, Florida. His odds were then slashed to 40-1.

“We had Koepka liability. We would’ve broke even on him in Nevada, but we would’ve taken a hit in other jurisdictions,” Sherman said. “There were a couple $1,000 tickets at 40-1 on him plus a bunch of other tickets adding up.”

A Circa Sports bettor won $2,000 on a $222,000 wager on Tiger Woods to not win the Masters (-11,100).

Woods narrowly made his record-tying 23rd straight cut at the Masters but withdrew from the tournament Sunday in the third round after aggravating his plantar fasciitis. He was at the bottom of the leaderboard at 9 over when he withdrew.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

