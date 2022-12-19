Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
Marco Piemonte of Illinois posted pictures on social media of the winning five-team NFL parlay, which needed the Raiders money line to cash.
The amazing ending to the Raiders’ victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday was worth more than $2.8 million to one fortunate bettor.
Marco Piemonte of Illinois posted pictures on social media (@Marco_Parlay) of the winning five-team NFL parlay, which was placed at DraftKings Sportsbook and needed the Raiders money line to cash.
Chandler Jones returned a lateral by the Patriots on the final play of regulation to give the Raiders an improbable 30-24 victory.
DraftKings confirmed the parlay and the payout, but did not identify the bettor.
Piemonte, 33, is a Chicago-area car dealer who earned the nickname “Million Dollar Marco” after hitting eight wagers that paid more than $1 million in the past year.
In September, he nailed a $65,000 six-team parlay that paid $2.9 million at PointsBet, his largest cash to date, and also hit $25,000 college football money-line parlay at DraftKings into $1.2 million.
The most recent parlay had the Vikings and Browns money lines along with the Dolphins +7 from Saturday’s games. The other leg from Sunday was Jaguars +4.
Jacksonville rallied from a 17-point deficit to win 40-34 in overtime on an interception return for a touchdown by Rayshawn Jenkins.
According to photos posted by Piemonte, he wagered $31,000 on the parlay, and his total payout was $2,880,263.52.
