Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending

Chicago car dealer Marco Piemonte, 33, became known as "Million Dollar Marco" on social media over the last year while winning eight wagers of $1 million or more. (Marco Piemonte)

The amazing ending to the Raiders’ victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday was worth more than $2.8 million to one fortunate bettor.

Marco Piemonte of Illinois posted pictures on social media (@Marco_Parlay) of the winning five-team NFL parlay, which was placed at DraftKings Sportsbook and needed the Raiders money line to cash.

Chandler Jones returned a lateral by the Patriots on the final play of regulation to give the Raiders an improbable 30-24 victory.

DraftKings confirmed the parlay and the payout, but did not identify the bettor.

We have all done it again! Love all of you 🏈@betr pic.twitter.com/aGdY0pazvI — Marco Piemonte (@Marco_Parlay) December 19, 2022

Piemonte, 33, is a Chicago-area car dealer who earned the nickname “Million Dollar Marco” after hitting eight wagers that paid more than $1 million in the past year.

In September, he nailed a $65,000 six-team parlay that paid $2.9 million at PointsBet, his largest cash to date, and also hit $25,000 college football money-line parlay at DraftKings into $1.2 million.

The most recent parlay had the Vikings and Browns money lines along with the Dolphins +7 from Saturday’s games. The other leg from Sunday was Jaguars +4.

Jacksonville rallied from a 17-point deficit to win 40-34 in overtime on an interception return for a touchdown by Rayshawn Jenkins.

According to photos posted by Piemonte, he wagered $31,000 on the parlay, and his total payout was $2,880,263.52.

